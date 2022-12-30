Read full article on original website
7-year-old killed, 3-year-old seriously hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 3-year-old is seriously injured after four cars collided on Thursday in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Troopers said a 26-year-old...
Hit-and-run driver wanted after hitting pedestrian in Hillsborough County, troopers say
The Florida Highway Patrol said it is investigating a hit-and-run that left a Plant City man critically injured Sunday night.
Mysuncoast.com
Trooper narrowly escapes serious injuries in Tampa crash
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper escaped serious injuries when his patrol vehicle was hit on the Veteran’ Expressway New Year’s Day, authorities said. The trooper was making a traffic stop near the Hutchinson Road exit when his vehicle was hit by a passing car. The Highway Patrol reported on Twitter the trooper suffered only minor injuries.
1 person dead following 3-car crash in Tampa, FHP says
TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Land O' Lakes was killed early Monday in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue near Bearss Avenue in Tampa. Troopers said the 54-year-old Land O' Lakes...
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.
A woman in her 80s was killed, and a woman in her 30s was arrested on many charges, including DUI killing. A woman in her 80s was killed, and a woman in her 30s was arrested on many charges, including DUI manslaughter.Photo byRawf8.
WCJB
Deadly crash in Branford leaves passenger dead after 8-year-old girl overturns UTV
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries. Troopers say a utility terrain vehicle overturned in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The driver of...
Plant City Man Killed Walking Along US-92, Troopers Seek Hit And Run Driver
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Plant City man was killed in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Sunday around 8:00 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was walking along the road edge of US-92, east of Branch Forbes Road, and
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill driver injured in three-vehicle incident
A driver from Spring Hill sustained minor injuries in a crash that involved three vehicles at an intersection in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, a van driven by a 54-year-old man from Land O Lakes was traveling southbound in the right lane of Nebraska Avenue just north of Bearss Avenue while a pick-up towing a utility trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Tampa was stopped in the right turn lane of Nebraska Avenue ahead of the van.
Wrong-way, drunk driving crash kills 1 in Manatee County, FHP says
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died and three others were hurt in a wrong-way, drunk driving crash during the early morning hours of New Year's Day in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened on U.S. Highway 41 near Buckeye Road just after 3:30 a.m.,...
Pasco deputies search for missing, endangered man last seen on New Year’s Day
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man who is missing and considered endangered. Deputies said Michael Russell was last seen around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the Villa Drive area of Hudson. Russell is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs […]
Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
iheart.com
Florida Woman Arrested in Carjacking of County Truck
TAMPA - State troopers arrested a woman suspected of hijacking a Hillsborough County truck and injuring a county employee Tuesday. The Hillsborough sheriff's office says a county inspector left his F-150 pickup running Tuesday morning as he looked over a new residence. The sheriff says 22-year-old McKenya Thomas got into the truck and the inspector climbed in to stop her. She sped away and threw the victim from the truck. He was treated for life threatening injuries at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recocer.
Motorcyclist killed in hit and run crash, driver arrested for DUI, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a Kissimmee man was killed by a drunk driver in Sumter County. The crash happened Friday night around 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 44 and County Road 171. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Man stabbed to death with broken bottle at New Year’s Eve party, Hillsborough County deputies say
A man died after being stabbed multiple times with a broken bottle at a New Year's Eve party in Hillsborough County.
westorlandonews.com
Convicted Felon Charged with First Degree Murder in Central Florida
Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives announced charges against 39-year-old Ronald Lockett, Jr. of Lakeland for First Degree Murder of his wife, 39-year-old Shameka Lockett. Ronald Lockett, Jr. is a registered felon who has served two prison sentences, one for battery in 2011, and then again in 2020 for battery, burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing from law enforcement.
Police: Man riding adult tricycle hit, killed by semi-truck in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man on an adult tricycle was killed after being hit by a Publix semi-truck Saturday in St. Petersburg, according to a news release. St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call at 6:15 p.m. about the incident, which happened on 66th Street North at 5th Avenue North.
Suspect in custody after officer grazed by bullet during standoff in Clearwater
Police surrounded a home in Clearwater on Sunday night, responding to a "barricaded suspect."
Mother, 2 Sons Found Dead in Car Submerged in Lake Wire
A 35-year-old woman and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were found dead inside their car, which was submerged in Lake Wire, early Friday morning. Lakeland’s police chief said detectives are “working to determine why the mother drove into the lake with her two children.”. Lakeland police...
WESH
Lakeland police: Mother, 4-year-old and 9-year-old sons found dead in car submerged in lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Lakeland police said Friday morning, a car was found submerged in a lake. Around 5:26 a.m., police responded to Lake Wire, and the car was underwater about 15 feet away from the shore. A 35-year-old mother and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were...
Madeira Beach man impersonated Air Force ‘special agent’ at smoke shop, deputies say
A man was accused of impersonating a U.S. Air Force "special agent" at a Madeira Beach smoke shop.
