Plant City, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Trooper narrowly escapes serious injuries in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper escaped serious injuries when his patrol vehicle was hit on the Veteran’ Expressway New Year’s Day, authorities said. The trooper was making a traffic stop near the Hutchinson Road exit when his vehicle was hit by a passing car. The Highway Patrol reported on Twitter the trooper suffered only minor injuries.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead following 3-car crash in Tampa, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Land O' Lakes was killed early Monday in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue near Bearss Avenue in Tampa. Troopers said the 54-year-old Land O' Lakes...
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill driver injured in three-vehicle incident

A driver from Spring Hill sustained minor injuries in a crash that involved three vehicles at an intersection in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, a van driven by a 54-year-old man from Land O Lakes was traveling southbound in the right lane of Nebraska Avenue just north of Bearss Avenue while a pick-up towing a utility trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Tampa was stopped in the right turn lane of Nebraska Avenue ahead of the van.
SPRING HILL, FL
WFLA

Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida Woman Arrested in Carjacking of County Truck

TAMPA - State troopers arrested a woman suspected of hijacking a Hillsborough County truck and injuring a county employee Tuesday. The Hillsborough sheriff's office says a county inspector left his F-150 pickup running Tuesday morning as he looked over a new residence. The sheriff says 22-year-old McKenya Thomas got into the truck and the inspector climbed in to stop her. She sped away and threw the victim from the truck. He was treated for life threatening injuries at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recocer.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Convicted Felon Charged with First Degree Murder in Central Florida

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives announced charges against 39-year-old Ronald Lockett, Jr. of Lakeland for First Degree Murder of his wife, 39-year-old Shameka Lockett. Ronald Lockett, Jr. is a registered felon who has served two prison sentences, one for battery in 2011, and then again in 2020 for battery, burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing from law enforcement.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Mother, 2 Sons Found Dead in Car Submerged in Lake Wire

A 35-year-old woman and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were found dead inside their car, which was submerged in Lake Wire, early Friday morning. Lakeland’s police chief said detectives are “working to determine why the mother drove into the lake with her two children.”. Lakeland police...
LAKELAND, FL

