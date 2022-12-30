ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Crawfish Boxes

Britain’s First Astronaut Makes Shocking Claim "Aliens are on earth among us"

Britain’s first astronaut has said that aliens definitely exist and it is possible they are living among us on earth but have gone undetected so far. Helen Sharman, who visited the Soviet Mir space station in 1991, told the Observer newspaper on Sunday that "aliens exist, there are no two ways about it."" There are so many billions of stars out there in the universe that there must be all sorts of different forms of life," she went on. "Will they be like you and me, made up of carbon and nitrogen? Maybe not."
NEVADA STATE
Flying Magazine

Strong Headwinds, But Not a Storm

If you’re beginning to entertain the idea of purchasing your first airplane, you likely have dozens of aircraft reviews and buyers guides bookmarked in your browser. You’ve probably learned how important it is to match an airplane’s capabilities to the sort of flying you expect to do most often. And if your daydreaming has evolved into analysis, you might have already begun to narrow your choices down to a handful of potential candidates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy