kscj.com
NEW YEAR BRINGS 11 NEW LAWS IN IOWA
IOWA LAWMAKERS PASSED MORE THAN 150 BILLS THIS PAST YEAR, AND ELEVEN OF THEM WILL GO INTO EFFECT ON JANUARY 1ST. THE STATE’S NINE INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAX RATES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO FOUR, RANGING FROM FOUR-POINT-FOUR PERCENT TO SIX PERCENT. AN UPDATE TO IOWA’S BOTTLE BILL RAISES THE HANDLING...
KGLO News
Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
DES MOINES — State Auditor Rob Sand has two main policy recommendations for the 2023 legislature. Sand is again asking lawmakers to raise the penalty for those convicted of significant crimes involving tax dollars. “Making large scale theft of public funds a mandatory prison sentence,” Sand says.
kmaland.com
Report: Drug Overdoses More Deadly in Iowa, Nationwide
(KMAland) -- More Iowa communities are struggling with fatal drug overdoses, according to the latest America's Health Rankings report. State data show Iowa's overdose deaths have risen by more than a third in the last two years. Some 432 people died of drug overdoses in Iowa last year, and since 2019 Iowa's public health department shows those deaths are up by 34%, even higher than the national average.
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Evers grants 171 more pardons, total now 774
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor has issued more pardons than any governor in modern history. Gov. Tony Evers last week issued another 171 pardons, bringing his four-year total to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the...
Popular Home Decor Item in Minnesota Explodes When Mixed With Water
CAUTION! A video has resurfaced that shows the extreme danger of mixing water with an item that is in most homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The mixture can lead to an extremely large fire and cause severe burns. Important Safety Tip Provided to Candle Consumers in Minnesota, Iowa,...
kscj.com
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
kniakrls.com
Senator Garrett Pushing for E-Verify Bill
The Iowa Legislature begins their 2023 session on January 9th, and a priority from re-elected State Senator Julian Garrett is to more forward with the E-Verify Bill that he has supported for many years. Garrett tells KNIA News he believes the E-Verify Bill will help curb the employment of those in the country illegally.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones, here's a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
KCCI.com
Missing Iowans' photos still not posted on database
DES MOINES, Iowa — Late last year, a KCCI investigation sparked change in the Iowa Legislature.That investigation asked why so many missing Iowans were also missing photos on the state's database. KCCI investigates also asked why driver's license photos can't be used on that database. Three weeks after the...
KIMT
Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin. ...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages. During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
KCRG.com
Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law
More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle. Local recycling centers work to manage Iowa's carbon footprint after holidays. Updated: 8 hours ago. From decorations to wrapping paper, trash piles up after the holidays. First Alert Forecast: Monday, January 2nd, 2022.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested two women and a man Sunday in connection to a Clinton shooting that left one man dead, according to a media release. Kimberly Hammond, 25, and Justice Foley, 24, have each been charged with first-degree murder...
Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
norfolkneradio.com
Fentanyl being seized in record numbers in the Midwest
OMAHA - Nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division in its five-state area this year, a significant increase from last year. Public Information Officer Emily Murray says there’s no city or town that’s immune from seeing fentanyl in its...
Cedar Rapids Woman Is Called A Hero After Going Viral On TikTok
A woman in Cedar Rapids is going viral on social media for what most users are saying are the right reasons. A couple of anti-Semitic people were hanging signs to traffic on I-380 and the woman who is being called a hero and thanked on social media by most interjects to take down the signs in front of police.
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see some vehicles without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused as to whether that Is that allowed in Missouri and Illinois?
KCCI.com
Victims identified in wrong-way crash
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a wrong-way crash in Story County last week. The Story County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Louis Walter of Nevada was driving his pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Nevada on Thursday. Walter collided with 43-year-old Trevor Sirdoreus of Marshalltown.
kscj.com
FENTANYL SEIZURES INCREASE IN OUR 5 STATE AREA
FENTANYL CONTINUES TO BE A MAJOR DRUG PROBLEM IN OUR AREA AND NATIONALLY. THE OMAHA DIVISION OF THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION (DEA) SEIZED NEARLY 4.7 MILLION LETHAL DOSES OF FENTANYL IN BOTH PILL AND POWDER FORM IN OUR FIVE STATE AREA DURING 2022. NATIONALLY, DEA INVESTIGATORS REPORTED SEIZING MORE THAN...
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle Alliman, and Dr. David Saggau, […] The post Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
