Access 12 courses on renewable engineering for only $39.99

Stack Commerce

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The economic landscape has plenty of people searching for increased affordability each day, while the impacts of climate change continue to loom large over us all. Essentially at the intersection of those two realities is a burgeoning renewable energy sector loaded with untapped potential.

For those looking to stay ahead of the curve in a swiftly evolving industry, The 2022 Complete Renewable Energy Engineer Preparation Bundle is a detailed educational guide. Primed to prepare you for future professional endeavors, this 12-course package typically costs $2,400 but is currently available at a surprisingly low price.

For a limited time, you can gain instant and lifetime access to these courses for only $39.99, creating remarkable value for a bundle rated 4.5 out of 5 on our store. Verified buyer Aaron Hall referred to it as “a great tool for anyone in the energy sector—beginner or the advanced energy program manager.”

No matter how much experience you’ve accrued in the field, this bundle is packed with information that provides fresh insight through a dozen courses that come with a standard price tag of $200 apiece.

These courses come from a few different sources, including Elektrik Power Academy, Educational Engineering, and Ahmed Mahdy , an electrical power engineer who founded Khadija Academy and has taught nearly 40,000 students.

There are ample opportunities to be found when navigating the future of energy , from households to entire infrastructures. These courses are designed to prepare aspiring pros for what awaits with lessons on far-ranging and pertinent topics, such as solar and wind energy, device maintenance, system analysis, generators, and data.

Unlimited access ensures users aren’t restricted to a particular timeframe for their studies and can circle back for a refresher on various course materials whenever necessary. Take advantage of major savings on The 2022 Complete Renewable Energy Engineer Preparation Bundle , and get started for only $39.99 (reg. $2,400).

Prices subject to change.

Articles may contain affiliate links which enable us to share in the revenue of any purchases made.