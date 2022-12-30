ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Worried about your drinking? Here's how to check it

There are lots of great reasons to decide to go "dry" in January and give up alcohol. Perhaps you imbibed a bit too much over the holidays or want to start a diet or exercise routine and can't afford the calories or the zap in energy and motivation that drinking can bring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy