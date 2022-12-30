Read full article on original website
Nation's sole manufacturer of Amoxicillin brand products warns US at 'substantial risk'
FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on the United States antibiotic shortage that is inhibiting Americans' ability to get the pharmaceutical goods they need.
China to stop testing chilled, frozen foods for COVID from Jan. 8
HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's meat trade on Friday cheered the imminent end of testing and disinfecting chilled and frozen foods for COVID-19, more than two years after Beijing started the controversial practice, adding substantial costs to the trade.
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
US public not warned that monkeys imported from Cambodia carried deadly pathogens
Documents reveal that pathogenic agents, zoonotic bacteria and viruses, including one deemed bioterrorism risk, entered US but ‘no indication CDC has been transparent’
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
CNBC
China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake of Covid wave
Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
Major baby formula recalled after potentially deadly bacteria discovered
At least five batches of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula were recalled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
COVID variant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40 percent of cases in the US: CDC
The omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has rapidly spread to become the dominant COVID-19 mutation in the U.S., now accounting for 40.5 percent of all cases. The XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant as of this week has pushed out the BQ.1 and the BQ.1.1 subvariants from their previous positions as the most detected coronavirus mutations, according to surveillance conducted…
WBAL Radio
'Super' mosquitoes have now mutated to withstand insecticides, scientists say
(NEW YORK) -- One of the most vilified pest species on the planet continues to outsmart the ways in which humans attempt to get rid of them. "Super" mosquitoes have evolved to withstand insecticides, according to new research -- and the most "sobering" finding is the high rate in which a species known for carrying disease has developed mutations.
Narcity
6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & Two Are Due To 'Possible Spoilage' & Salmonella
If you recently topped up on staples for your pantry and fridge, it might be time to take a look at the list of food recalls that were recently issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). As per the government agency, consumers should be aware that the recently recalled...
Accidentally harvested weed alongside spinach caused hallucinations in Australians
Testing has identified a toxic weed as the cause of hallucinations in nearly 200 individuals who ate baby spinach in Australia, South China Morning Post reported. The weed known as devil's trumpet or devil's snare was accidentally harvested and packed along with baby spinach at a producer's facility in New South Wales.
Foxconn Zhengzhou plant's Dec shipments hit 90% of original target - source
TAIPEI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - December shipments from Foxconn's (2317.TW) Zhengzhou iPhone plant in China were 90% of the firm's initial plans, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the facility strives to recover from its COVID-induced woes.
Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit
New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023.
BBC
Hershey sued in US over metal in dark chocolate claim
Chocolate manufacturer Hershey has been sued in the US over claims the firm is selling products containing harmful levels of metal. The lawsuit brought by Christopher Lazazzaro alleges the firm misled consumers by failing to disclose the quantities of lead and cadmium in three dark chocolate bars. He claimed he...
Xi Jinping estimates China's 2022 GDP grew at least 4.4%. But Covid misery looms
China's economy grew at least 4.4% in 2022, according to leader Xi Jinping, a figure much stronger than many economists had expected. But the current Covid wave may hobble growth in the months ahead.
BBC
Third of world in recession this year, IMF head warns
A third of the global economy will be in recession this year, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 will be "tougher" than last year as the US, EU and China see their economies slow. It comes as the war in Ukraine, rising...
COVID treatments weren’t suppressed to OK vaccines’ emergency use
CLAIM: Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were suppressed as COVID-19 treatments because the vaccines couldn’t receive emergency use authorization if such treatments were available. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. There is nothing in federal law or regulation that prohibits a preventative measure such as a vaccine from being authorized for emergency use because...
