Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
CNBC

China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake of Covid wave

Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
The Hill

COVID variant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40 percent of cases in the US: CDC

The omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has rapidly spread to become the dominant COVID-19 mutation in the U.S., now accounting for 40.5 percent of all cases. The XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant as of this week has pushed out the BQ.1 and the BQ.1.1 subvariants from their previous positions as the most detected coronavirus mutations, according to surveillance conducted…
WBAL Radio

'Super' mosquitoes have now mutated to withstand insecticides, scientists say

(NEW YORK) -- One of the most vilified pest species on the planet continues to outsmart the ways in which humans attempt to get rid of them. "Super" mosquitoes have evolved to withstand insecticides, according to new research -- and the most "sobering" finding is the high rate in which a species known for carrying disease has developed mutations.
BBC

Hershey sued in US over metal in dark chocolate claim

Chocolate manufacturer Hershey has been sued in the US over claims the firm is selling products containing harmful levels of metal. The lawsuit brought by Christopher Lazazzaro alleges the firm misled consumers by failing to disclose the quantities of lead and cadmium in three dark chocolate bars. He claimed he...
BBC

Third of world in recession this year, IMF head warns

A third of the global economy will be in recession this year, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 will be "tougher" than last year as the US, EU and China see their economies slow. It comes as the war in Ukraine, rising...
The Associated Press

COVID treatments weren’t suppressed to OK vaccines’ emergency use

CLAIM: Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were suppressed as COVID-19 treatments because the vaccines couldn’t receive emergency use authorization if such treatments were available. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. There is nothing in federal law or regulation that prohibits a preventative measure such as a vaccine from being authorized for emergency use because...
