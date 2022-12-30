ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Gators transfer portal: Position groups that need help

By Nick de la Torre
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Looking over the Florida Gators football depth chart and addressing position groups that need attention in the transfer portal

247Sports

Top247 RB Stacy Gage names UF among top eight schools

Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star 2024 running back Stacy Gage narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools on Sunday afternoon. He announced his new leaderboard on New Years Day as Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and USC. This is his first formal cut of top schools of his 43 claimed offers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Scorebook Live

Jaden Rashada could not pass up Florida opportunity

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Even before starting quarterback Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL Draft and backup signal-caller Jon Kitna was released from Florida’s football team, Jaden Rashada knew he found a home in Gainesville. Ranked as the nation’s second-best quarterback and the 27th best player ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Carter's Corner: Remembering Gators We Lost in 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — As I recuperate from a sickly holiday season, 2023 is a welcome arrival. But before we move on, let's pay tribute to some Gators we lost in 2022. These Gators passed away in the last year. If there are others you are aware of, please share, and I will update the list.
GAINESVILLE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Gainesville is a Gator town and so much more

A drive through the outskirts of Gainesville feels like a drive through many of the small Florida towns that run through the middle of the state—quiet, slow-paced, surrounded by thick greenery and moss-draped oaks. But at the heart of the city, there’s a vibrant university scene that few other places can boast. Gainesville is largely centered around the University of Florida, and the school brings a unique vibe to an area that’s unlike any other place in the Sunshine State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williston Boys Basketball Top Lovett (GA) 61-51 in Florida Get Down Showcase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is no rest for the (10-4) Williston boys basketball team. The Red Devils took down Lovett (out of Atlanta, GA) 61-51. On Wednesday they were in Brooksville, FL for the Nature Coast Christmas Coast finishing with a 2-1 record. Saturday, they were at St. Francis Academy as part of the Florida Get Down Showcase.
WILLISTON, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National

One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
WILDWOOD, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Santa Fe claims Hitchcock’s title

Santa Fe used a 24-point second quarter to erase an early deficit and claim the Hitchcock’s Challenge championship on Friday. The Raiders (8-5) won their sixth straight game – including going 4-0 this week at their home tournament in Alachua – with a 51-45 victory over Jordan Christian Prep.
SANTA FE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Rehearing denied in UF shutdown case

The full 1st District Court of Appeal on Tuesday refused to hear arguments in a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for graduate student Anthony Rojas asked the full appeals court...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Restaurant owner ready to mount vigorous defense after alleged attack on employee

A local restaurant owner appears ready to mount a vigorous defense after an alleged attack on an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, used profanity and was “lecturing” the young female employee about “work ethics” on Dec. 16 in the cooler room, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The employee, who alleges that Lofley grabbed her right bicep, left the restaurant after the altercation, drove home and informed her parents of the incident with her boss. There were two witnesses who saw what had happened, the report said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure

Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

AC Emergency Management to host ARES training

Alachua County Emergency Management invites the public to attend a two-day Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) training this weekend. The free event – which will run Jan. 7-8 – Alachua County Emergency Operations Center at 1100 SE 27th St. Saturday’s training runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m....
