Fort Worth, TX

Finally, some bulletin board material from TCU, courtesy of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

By Chris Balas
On3.com
 3 days ago
Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson picks off a pass intended for Xavier Worthy against Texas (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

All week, TCU players have been respectful about Michigan, especially the offensive line and the running game. Thursday, however, cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson opened up to SB Nation’s Trevor Woods about just how he thinks Saturday’s game might go.

And finally, we got the southern “we’re too fast for them” narrative we’d all been waiting for … and a little bit more.

“It has been talked about in like every other article — we’re way faster than any team that they’ve seen,” Hodges-Tomlinson said. “What comes with speed is power. I feel like it will be different for them.”

He then offered a bit of a backhanded compliment.

“They’re a solid team, so we’ll see how it goes,” he added.

He also said Michigan wasn’t any different than anything they’d faced this year in the Big 12.

Keep in mind, the Horned Frogs needed several comebacks to remain undefeated before Kansas State finally got them in the Big 12 title game. Most of their players said Tuesday KSU was the team Michigan most reminded them of.

“Not at all [different]. Just understand that they’re in the Big Ten … they like to talk about size and stuff like that,” he said.

And then he offered this gem …

“At the end of the day, size does not play a role in football,” he added. “We’re just ready for the job at hand. I hope the best for them. I just want them to understand that we’re coming.”

Hodges-Tomlinson also essentially called sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy a game manger, noting he “had success being what he has to be in their offense”.

“Whenever something wrong happens, he has to be able to make a check or he has to extend plays, he’s done that in their conference,” Hodges-Tomlinson said. “So … kudos to him.”

We’ll find out Saturday afternoon if he’s right.

On3.com

