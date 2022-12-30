Read full article on original website
WVU Joins Mix Among Other Major Programs for Bowling Green Transfer WR Tyrone Broden
Still on the hunt for experienced receivers, West Virginia extended an offer to Tyrone Broden. Broden, a Bowling Green transfer, has also garnered attention from several other major programs. He made 32 receptions for 506 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 2022. He just finished his third season at Bowling Green, but has only played two full years, giving him two remaining years of eligibility.
West Virginia Offers Bowling Green Transfer Safety Jordan Anderson
The Mountaineers are back sending offers to experienced players in the portal after a holiday break. On Monday, Jordan Anderson, a veteran safety, tweeted about receiving an offer from West Virginia. Anderson just finished his fourth season at Bowling Green and decided to use his final year of eligibility at another program.
WVU Football Officially Announces Bilal Marshall as WR Coach
West Virginia has officially filled one its vacant coaching positions, announcing the hiring of Bilal Marshall to the coaching staff. Marshall will serve as wide receivers coach, replacing Tony Washington who accepted the same position at Liberty. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” WVU head...
Ex-WVU G Joe Mazzulla in Attendance for West Virginia-Oklahoma State Game
Former WVU G Joe Mazzulla is in attendance for the West Virginia-Oklahoma State game in Stillwater on Monday night. Mazzulla’s Celtics are in the area to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Celtics G Marcus Smart is also in attendance, being an Oklahoma State great.
Watch: WVU Sports 2022 Year in Review
2022 may have not brought the football program success, but that doesn’t mean it was a down year for the entire West Virginia athletic department. As the calendar transitions to 2023, WVU put together a video package to celebrate the best moments of the year highlighted by a women’s basketball Big 12 title and a run by the men’s team, the end of a career for the best coach in WVU women’s basketball history Mike Carey, the honoring of Bob Huggins induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame, tournament victories from the golf and track teams, the continued ascension of the Mountaineer baseball, volleyball, gymnastics, wrestling, rifle, there were some big football plays and so much more.
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Oklahoma State
West Virginia looks to bounce back after the disappointing overtime loss to Kansas State as they take on Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Monday night. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Meet the Opponent: Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State enters Monday with the most...
West Virginia Falls Out of AP Poll Top 25 After KSU Loss
Just after one week in the AP poll, West Virginia falls out of the top 25 after losing to Kansas State on Saturday night in overtime. WVU received five vote points, coming in at No. 36. Big 12 in the AP Poll:. No. 3 Kansas. No. 6 Texas. No. 17...
3 Takeaways From WVU’s Overtime Loss to Kansas State
West Virginia’s loss to Kansas State in overtime on Saturday was a low point in WVU’s season so far. Mountaineers collapsed in the second half after controlling the first frame of the game. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. WVU Needs to Fix...
Bock: West Virginia’s Real Test to Not Repeat Last Season Begins Now
It seems like some West Virginia fans are hesitant to fully buy in to this season’s surprise so far. And understandably so. At this point, last season Bob Huggins had his group sitting at 11-1 heading into Big 12 play. The team limped into Big 12 play after playing many mid and low-majors close. The Mountaineers proceeded to finish the year 5-16 with no postseason tournament to play.
Source: West Virginia Reaches Out to Villanova Transfer G Angelo Brizzi
Sources tell WV Sports Now that West Virginia has reached out to Villanova transfer guard Angelo Brizzi. Brizzi entered the transfer portal on Friday, leaving the team after two seasons within the program. “Angelo has made the decision to enter his name into the transfer portal,” Villanova head coach Kyle...
No. 24 West Virginia Falls in Overtime Against Kansas State in Big 12 Opener, 82-76
No. 24 West Virginia melted down in overtime against Kansas State in the Big 12 opener, falling 82-76. Wildcats went on a 16-10 run in the extra period. WVU G Kedrian Johnson connected on a three-pointer at the end of the second half to send the game into overtime. The last play of regulation was all over the place but the ball landed right into an open Johnson. That shot was Johnson’s first field goal of the game.
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s New Year’s Eve Loss to Oklahoma
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and guard JJ Quinerly spoke with the media after opening Big 12 play with a loss to Oklahoma on Dec. 31, 2022. Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk and guard Ana Llanusa also talked about their win after the game. Welcome to...
