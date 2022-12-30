2022 may have not brought the football program success, but that doesn’t mean it was a down year for the entire West Virginia athletic department. As the calendar transitions to 2023, WVU put together a video package to celebrate the best moments of the year highlighted by a women’s basketball Big 12 title and a run by the men’s team, the end of a career for the best coach in WVU women’s basketball history Mike Carey, the honoring of Bob Huggins induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame, tournament victories from the golf and track teams, the continued ascension of the Mountaineer baseball, volleyball, gymnastics, wrestling, rifle, there were some big football plays and so much more.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO