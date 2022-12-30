ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're just getting started' ... Florida State unleashes lethal passing attack in win over Sooners

By Ira Schoffel
On3.com
 3 days ago
Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) makes a one-handed catch over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) late in the game during the Cheez-It Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While Florida State's rushing attack has powered most of its recent wins, Jordan Travis and the Seminoles' receivers took over vs. Oklahoma.

