Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
Balanced scoring, aggressive defense lifts Cental Missouri over UNK
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Ten Central Missouri players got into the scoring column as the Mules defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 62-48, Monday night in Warrensburg, Mo. Central Missouri used an aggressive defense to win its third straight over the Lopers. “Traditionally, they’ve always gotten out, denied and...
Kearney Hub
Jennies score last five points to beat Lopers
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The 11th-ranked Central Missouri Jennies had four starters score in double figures and tallied the final five points to edge the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 55-50, Monday night in Warrensburg, Missouri. The undefeated Jennies (11-0, 7-0) won their second straight thriller after defeating Fort Hays...
Kearney Hub
Loper women roll to win over Blue Tigers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The 26th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team had four players score in double figures and flashed its usual strong defense to roll past Lincoln University, 72-37, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. This was the Lopers (13-2, 6-1) first game in 15...
Kearney Hub
UNK men can't rebound from Lincoln's fast start
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Lincoln Blue Tigers used a 17-2 first-half run and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds to hold off the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 78-65, Saturday in Jefferson City, Mo. The Blue Tigers, with basically a new team this season, improve to 7-2 (3-2) and even...
Kearney Hub
Adult pickleball open gym sessions planned at Sunrise Middle School
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is hosting adult pickleball open gym sessions, for people of all ages. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Open gym sessions will be conducted 3-5 p.m....
Kearney Hub
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Crowne Plaza Hotel, Younes Conference Center North top business story of 2022
KEARNEY – Delayed by the floods of 2019 and then the coronavirus pandemic, the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Younes Conference Center North finally opened in fall 2022 with a Sept. 14 ribbon cutting attended by hundreds of community members and many members of the Paul Younes family, who help to operate and manage Younes’ 15 Nebraska hotels.
Kearney Hub
Mobile home lost, cat perishes in Kearney fire
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called at 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a residential fire at Sunset View Court, south of Highway 30 on the western edge of Kearney. Smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene. When crews went inside the home, they found a small burning area in the ceiling, said KVFD Chief Jeremy Feusner. They pulled down the ceiling, cooled the hot areas and cleared the scene.
Kearney Hub
82-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash north of Grand Island
A rural Hall County resident was killed Wednesday when her vehicle collided with another vehicle north of Grand Island. Around 4:50 p.m., Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called to U.S. 281 and Chapman Road to investigate a crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation found that Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound on Chapman Road when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a teenage girl.
Kearney Hub
After 42 years in Buffalo County Courthouse, Jan Giffin shifting focus
KEARNEY – County Clerk Jan Giffin said she struggled with the decision to retire. After more than 42 years as a courthouse employee – 16 as clerk – she said it was difficult stepping away from the job and responsibilities that had been a part of her life for so long.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Comments / 0