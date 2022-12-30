Read full article on original website
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Gateways In Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a beautiful state with a rich history, charming small towns, and beautiful natural surroundings. It's the perfect place for a weekend getaway, and there are plenty of affordable options to choose from. Here are four great and affordable weekend gateways in Massachusetts:
Open burning permits in western Massachusetts begin Jan.15
Residents within the Hampshire and Hampden Counties will be able to begin burning brush between January 15th and May 1st, depending on weather conditions.
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Five of the Most Amazing Massachusetts Church Conversions
Converting something old into something new has been an impressive trend in real estate. From fire stations to churches, lots of cool looking old buildings are being turned into some stunning housing. While we all ooh and aah over the photos of these remodels, turns out creating one of our...
Massachusetts once again ranked among "most moved from" states
BOSTON - An annual study from a moving company once again shows that more people are leaving Massachusetts than making the Bay State their new home.The survey from United Van Lines found that Massachusetts was seventh on the list of "most moved from" states for 2022. The company said 57% of customer moves involving Massachusetts were outbound.Massachusetts also made the Top 10 "most moved from states" in 2021 and 2020. Thirty-six percent of those leaving the state identified family as the primary motivator; 26% said their job and 22% cited retirement."Key factors like retirement, wanting to be closer to family and lifestyle changes influenced by the pandemic along with current housing prices drove moving patterns in 2022," economist Michael A. Stoll said in a statement.The only states with a higher percentage of outbound movers were Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Michigan, New York, Illinois and New Jersey at No. 1.There are two New England states that did see far more people move in than out in 2022, according to United Van Lines. Vermont was the top state for "moving in," with an inbound percentage of 77%. Rhode Island was third on the list at 66%.Click here for the full study results.
12 lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold in Massachusetts in recent days
BOSTON, Mass. — There have been a dozen lottery tickets with prizes of at least $100,000 sold in Massachusetts in recent days. One person won $650,000 and 11 others hit for lottery prizes worth $100,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission. Three of the tickets were sold at a...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
Jan. 2, 2023: What’s open, what’s closed in Massachusetts
New Year’s Day is observed by many employers on Monday, Jan. 2, this year, so many businesses will be closed for the day. Here is a list of what is open and what is closed on Monday. Government. Local government offices: Closed. State government offices: Closed. Massachusetts Registry of...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
10 Things to Stock Up On in Vermont
Here are ten things to stock up on in an uncertain world. Whether it's severe weather, COVID outbreaks, or an EMP, make sure you have these things on hand if you live in Vermont.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
nepm.org
Will Massachusetts see a recession or a slowdown? 5 predictions about the 2023 economy
If you’re struggling to get an accurate read on the economy, you’re not alone. There are plenty of mixed signals out there. Nationally, inflation, high interest rates, and ongoing supply chain issues continue to make consumers and employers anxious. Add to that, concerns have swirled about a possible recession. Some sectors, like tech and media, saw significant layoffs, which could signal an economic slowdown.
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment
EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage.
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
Former Leoni Wire plant in Westover Airpark eyed by truss maker
CHICOPEE — A manufacturer of building trusses has plans to locate in the former Leoni Wire factory at 301 Griffith Road in Westover Airpark North. GFI Partners, a Boston-based real-estate company that owns warehouse and industrial properties, bought the 152,000-square-foot factory from Leoni Wire parent company Leonische of North America for $8.5 million.
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s
Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
yankodesign.com
This dark green cabin floats above a sloping terrain in a forest in Connecticut
Located in a vibrant green forest in Connecticut, is a beautiful wooden cabin that functions as a quaint home for a family of writers. Occupying 1200 square feet, the home has a minimal environmental footprint, and is a secluded retreat in the East Coast forest. The home is located in a rather remote location and can be reached either by foot or via light utility vehicles.
