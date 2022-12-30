ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Massachusetts once again ranked among "most moved from" states

BOSTON - An annual study from a moving company once again shows that more people are leaving Massachusetts than making the Bay State their new home.The survey from United Van Lines found that Massachusetts was seventh on the list of "most moved from" states for 2022. The company said 57% of customer moves involving Massachusetts were outbound.Massachusetts also made the Top 10 "most moved from states" in 2021 and 2020. Thirty-six percent of those leaving the state identified family as the primary motivator; 26% said their job and 22% cited retirement."Key factors like retirement, wanting to be closer to family and lifestyle changes influenced by the pandemic along with current housing prices drove moving patterns in 2022," economist Michael A. Stoll said in a statement.The only states with a higher percentage of outbound movers were Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Michigan, New York, Illinois and New Jersey at No. 1.There are two New England states that did see far more people move in than out in 2022, according to United Van Lines. Vermont was the top state for "moving in," with an inbound percentage of 77%. Rhode Island was third on the list at 66%.Click here for the full study results.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
103.7 WCYY

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nepm.org

Will Massachusetts see a recession or a slowdown? 5 predictions about the 2023 economy

If you’re struggling to get an accurate read on the economy, you’re not alone. There are plenty of mixed signals out there. Nationally, inflation, high interest rates, and ongoing supply chain issues continue to make consumers and employers anxious. Add to that, concerns have swirled about a possible recession. Some sectors, like tech and media, saw significant layoffs, which could signal an economic slowdown.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment

EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage. 
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Former Leoni Wire plant in Westover Airpark eyed by truss maker

CHICOPEE — A manufacturer of building trusses has plans to locate in the former Leoni Wire factory at 301 Griffith Road in Westover Airpark North. GFI Partners, a Boston-based real-estate company that owns warehouse and industrial properties, bought the 152,000-square-foot factory from Leoni Wire parent company Leonische of North America for $8.5 million.
CHICOPEE, MA
WBEC AM

The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s

Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
yankodesign.com

This dark green cabin floats above a sloping terrain in a forest in Connecticut

Located in a vibrant green forest in Connecticut, is a beautiful wooden cabin that functions as a quaint home for a family of writers. Occupying 1200 square feet, the home has a minimal environmental footprint, and is a secluded retreat in the East Coast forest. The home is located in a rather remote location and can be reached either by foot or via light utility vehicles.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy