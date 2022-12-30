Read full article on original website
Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Liv Morgan React To Their 2022
With 2022 coming to an end in a matter of hours, WWE Superstars Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Liv Morgan took to social media to reflect on their incredible year with the company. First up, Roxanne Perez wrote,. “2022 felt unreal. Here’s to more magic in 2023.”. Jade added,
WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
Rocky Romero On Potential Sasha Banks Surprise Appearance At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW’s upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event takes place on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome. A second show will be held on January 21st at the Yokohama Arena. On “The Sessions” with Renee Paquette podcast, NJPW alumnus Rocky Romero discussed the upcoming event while sporting a Sasha Banks t-shirt. Romero said,
AEW News & Notes On Rampage, Hey! (EW), Swerve Strickland, BCC, More
All Elite Wrestling tweeted out the following preview video for tomorrow’s episode of Hey! (EW). This episode will be a New Year’s Day-EW special:. You can check out the lineup for this week’s episode of UWN Championship Wrestling TV below:. * Willie Mack vs. Talon. * Johnnie...
Jon Moxley To Speak On AEW Dynamite, Matches Announced For NJPW Strong
Jon Moxley will address the AEW Galaxy on the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. AEW made the official announcement on Monday night, writing:. “This Wednesday Night, we’ll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum!”
Will Ospreay Discusses Kenny Omega Ahead Of Wrestle Kingdom 17
For the first time since 2018, Kenny Omega will finally return to NJPW. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ahead of defending his title against Omega, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay spoke with Sean...
Would CJ Perry (Lana) Shut Down Her ‘Brand Army’ Account If She Returned To WWE?
Since departing WWE back in June of 2021, CJ “Lana” Perry has been making a killing with her “Brand Army” fan subscription website. Speaking on the The Bailey Show, Perry revealed that she would “absolutely” shut down her CJPerry.com website if she was offered the chance to return to WWE.
Shinsuke Nakamura Reveals His Wrestle Kingdom 17 Status
On Sunday, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura made an appearance at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s ‘The New Year’ event, where he wrestled The Great Muta as part of his retirement tour. Nakamura defeated Muta following a hellacious Kinshasa. In the post-match press conference, Nakamura shared his delight at being...
Josh Alexander Set To Break Historic Record In Impact Wrestling, More
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander is about to break a huge milestone within the company, as he looks set to become the longest-reigning champion in the history of the title’s lineage. Alexander, who currently sits at 254 days as champion, started his reign at Rebellion back in April...
Booker T Claims He Was Supposed To Finish As An NXT Commentator Last Month
Booker T’s time behind the NXT commentary table should have already ended according to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. Booker, who has previously commentated on RAW and SmackDown, joined the NXT team last October as part of changes to all three brands. Speaking on his Hall of Fame...
Eric Bischoff Reveals His First Impressions Of TNA Wrestling
Grateful recently sent us an excerpt from Eric Bischoff’s new book that features his comments on his first impression of TNA Wrestling. In the time since WCW was sold to WWE, the unfortunately-named TNA Wrestling (as in Total Non-Stop Action) was founded in 2002, operating exclusively as a pay-per-view operation in its infancy. In 2004, the company struck a deal with Fox Sports Net, and in 2005, it secured a Saturday night time slot with Spike TV (now known as the Paramount Network). Despite the presence of numerous former WCW (and WWE) stars on its roster, and the fact that many of the production staff in TNA had worked for me in WCW, the notion that somehow TNA was a ‘spiritual successor’ to WCW struck me, quite frankly, as ridiculous.
Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year
Former WWE/AEW star Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say On the Demi Awards episode of his Undisputed Podcast (via Wrestling Inc):. “Match of the year...
Cain Velasquez Reflects On WWE Debut Against Brock Lesnar At Crown Jewel
In April 2020, Cain Velasquez was released from his WWE contract due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The former UFC athlete then went on to return to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. At the 2019 Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, Velasquez made his in-ring debut for WWE in a...
Kevin Nash ‘Awards’ CM Punk His “Boo Boo Face Of The Year”
CM Punk may never hold championship gold as a professional wrestler again, but he did recently ‘win’ an award from Kevin Nash. Punk has not been seen on AEW programming since All Out 2022 due to his post-show comments and the backstage fight. During the latest episode of...
Will Ospreay On His Title Defense vs. Kenny Omega, More
Ahead of defending his title against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay was interviewed by Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Ospreay touched on his title defense against The Cleaner, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between Jay White and Kazuchika Okada, a potential...
Tony Schiavone Responds To Rumors That He May Be Looking To Retire In The Near Future
AEW’s Tony Schiavone has clarified his recent comments that led some to believe that he may have been looking to retire from his on-screen role within the company in the near future. Last month, Schiavone said the following on his ‘What Happened When’ podcast:. “I’m actually, to...
Montez Ford To Release New Album In March
WWE’s Montez Ford’s second project has been revealed as he announced on his Instagram account that he would be releasing a new album in March. On February 14, 2022, Ford put out his first mixtape titled ‘LMTYO’. The name of the new album is ‘SYAD’.
Eddie Kingston On His Match With Jun Akiyama, Future Dream Opponents, More
AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston recently took the time to speak with Dark Puroresu Flowsion. During the interview, Kingston touched on how he felt after his ‘dream match’ with Jun Akiyama on the AEW Full Gear pre-show, Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and more. You can check out the...
Dax Harwood Believes Jim Cornette Is Allowed His Opinions On Wrestling
During the latest edition of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast, FTR’s Dax Harwood commented on Jim Cornette being allowed to have his opinion on pro wrestling despite not agreeing with everything he says on his podcast. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
Kevin Owens Comments On Trying To Use Logic In His WWE Storylines
Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews for WrestleRant Radio, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens commented on a variety of topics, including trying to use logic for his character and storylines in WWE and the changes that come with WWE’s new creative regime. You can check out some highlights...
