Morristown, IN

Tommie Dennis Sipes, 66, of Milroy

Tommie Dennis Sipes, 66, of Milroy, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born July 18, 1956, in Shelbyville, the son of William Arthur Sipes and Carrie Faye (Theobald) Davis. On June 29, 2008, he married his wife of 14 years, Cathy Smith, and she survives.
MILROY, IN
Top-25 update: IU men move up a spot, women drop after first loss

The first AP top-25s of 2023 were released on Monday, and the IU men’s and women’s basketball programs made slight moves in opposite directions. The IU men moved up one spot to No. 15 despite not playing a game over the last week. The Hoosiers return to action on Thursday at Iowa, a team that has lost four of its last five games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com

In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
NEWBURGH, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Tracking heavy rain in Indiana, staying warm too

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.
INDIANA STATE
Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarean section.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck

INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Man drowns on New Year’s Day in Piqua

PIQUA — A New Year’s Day on the water has led to a drowning on the Great Miami River in Piqua. Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove indented the victim as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department said dispatchers at the...
PIQUA, OH
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
GREENFIELD, IN
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
CELINA, OH

