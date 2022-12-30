Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Resilient Stars ready to face big challenge from Jennings County in HHC clash
BEDFORD – Mentally fragile teams would have been physically drained by two tough games, emotionally exhausted by a last-tick, high-profile loss with a controversial finish. Athletes are resilient, but it’s hard to bounce back from that kind of disappointment without sufficient time to heal. Bedford North Lawrence does...
shelbycountypost.com
Morristown High School adding four outstanding basketball players to Athletic Hall of Fame
Morristown High School is adding four basketball players to its Athletic Hall of Fame who scored more than 7,500 career points. The 2023 Hall of Fame inductees are Brady Adkins, Dylan Langkabel, Hayden Langkabel and Michaela Kikendall. The induction ceremony will take place Jan. 20 prior to the boys varsity...
shelbycountypost.com
Tommie Dennis Sipes, 66, of Milroy
Tommie Dennis Sipes, 66, of Milroy, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born July 18, 1956, in Shelbyville, the son of William Arthur Sipes and Carrie Faye (Theobald) Davis. On June 29, 2008, he married his wife of 14 years, Cathy Smith, and she survives.
thedailyhoosier.com
Top-25 update: IU men move up a spot, women drop after first loss
The first AP top-25s of 2023 were released on Monday, and the IU men’s and women’s basketball programs made slight moves in opposite directions. The IU men moved up one spot to No. 15 despite not playing a game over the last week. The Hoosiers return to action on Thursday at Iowa, a team that has lost four of its last five games.
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Josh Sanguinetti Withdraws From Transfer Portal, Returns to Indiana
Indiana safety Josh Sanguinetti announced on Friday that he will no longer transfer and instead return to Bloomington for his fifth season as a Hoosier.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking heavy rain in Indiana, staying warm too
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.
Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarean section.
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
wrtv.com
East side restaurant temporarily closed by health department after viral TikTok
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan's Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront. The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on East Miami River Road in Miami Township
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on East Miami River Road in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WKRC
When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Man drowns on New Year’s Day in Piqua
PIQUA — A New Year’s Day on the water has led to a drowning on the Great Miami River in Piqua. Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove indented the victim as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department said dispatchers at the...
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
Proposed “Revive I-70” project expected to bring lane additions, bridge improvements
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new project by the Indiana Department of Transportation (IDOT) is anticipated to bring changes to a major highway. According to INDOT, the proposed project would make a few major changes and additions in Wayne County, Indiana. The project calls for the addition of a lane in each direction between Cambridge […]
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
ABC7 Chicago
Car breaks through ice after driving along frozen Indiana canal | VIDEO
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Bystanders helped rescue a driver who had broken through ice in Indianapolis, Indiana, after their car was seen driving along a frozen canal on December 25. Footage recorded by John Bowling shows the vehicle driving over the icy Indianapolis canal, as he and his friends were ice...
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
