Illinois Tech joins the Midwest Semiconductor Network
(The Center Square) – Illinois Tech has joined a network of 20 Midwest colleges and universities to form the Midwest Semiconductor Network. “It’s about pooling our resources together and becoming a collaborative team to help raise up the quality of the workforce, and also the quality of impact that we have on the future of microchips and semiconductor manufacturing,” Ken Christensen, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs of Illinois Tech, told The Center Square.
New law directs Indiana medical providers to offer lead testing for young children in new year
Hoosier parents of children younger than age 6 can expect to be asked in the new year if they want their child tested for potential lead exposure. A new Indiana law obligates all health care providers to offer lead testing to their young patients, ideally at their 1-year or 2-year child checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.
Multiple delays stall progress on Nebraska's $335 million economic recovery effort
Multiple delays have slowed the progress on a high-budget effort to aid underserved areas of Nebraska, reducing the time lawmakers have to complete an accompanying bill. The $335 million project, approved during the 2022 legislative session, still has the majority of its funding — about $250 million — left unallocated. It's up to lawmakers to pass a bill in the upcoming session to allocate the remaining money.
The Center Square's top 10 most-read Tennessee stories of 2022
(The Center Square) – From the removal of a Tennessee senator to the largest amount of public funding ever for a National Football League stadium, it’s been an eventful year in Tennessee. As 2023 begins, we look back on the most read stories from The Center Square in...
Political Notebook: State will have $13 billion to spend in FY 2024
Big money: The state will have $13 billion available for the fiscal year 2024 budget, it was announced last week. The Board of Equalization, which consists of the governor. lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, state superintendent, state auditor and inspector, and state secretary of agriculture, certified the preliminary estimate on which the governor’s budget proposal, to be presented Feb. 6, is based. A final estimate, from which actual appropriations will be determined by the Legislature and the governor, is expected Feb. 15.
Whitmer teases agenda for second term
(The Center Square) – In her second inaugural address on Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer indicated her administration’s priorities for her upcoming four-year term. Although she said she would provide more details in her upcoming State of the State and budget addresses, Whitmer hinted Sunday she would work on “common sense” gun control measures, advocate for abortion rights and same-sex marriage, and promote climate change measures.
Illinois announces $350 million for small business support, but some worry policy costs will offset assistance
(The Center Square) – Illinois is set to receive $354.6 million in federal funding for four state programs to help small businesses, the U.S. Treasury announced. The money will help Illinois small businesses attract more capital investment and expand or launch business operations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration said in a statement.
Texas Governor Abbott activates state emergency resources ahead of storms
AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today activated state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and flash flooding threats expected to impact parts of Texas today and into the overnight hours. The National Weather Service is forecasting a marginal-to-enhanced risk of severe storms in the eastern half of the state, with primary threats including damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding.
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
Flood mitigation efforts, school voucher bill on Sieck's legislation radar
(Glenwood) -- As the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session approaches, one KMAland lawmaker hopes for continued flood mitigation to take a front-row seat. That's according to State Representative David Sieck, who earned himself re-election in November to the House's new 16th District -- including all of Fremont and Mills Counties and the central and eastern portions of Pottawattamie County. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sieck says he is looking forward to working with his new constituents.
Here’s how to protect yourself from nitrate in Nebraska water
Nebraskans curious about nitrate levels in their drinking water, take heed: You can get your water tested. And once that water is tested, there are a few potential options — though sometimes costly — that can help protect you from high nitrate levels. Some private wells are more...
Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation
The Indiana General Assembly convenes its annual session Jan. 9, and Hoosier lawmakers are due to continue meeting weekdays at the Statehouse in Indianapolis until adjourning for the year on or before April 29. Sessions in odd-numbered years primarily are focused on crafting a new, two-year state budget that allocates...
Libertarian Party endorses state Senate candidate John Monds
CAIRO -- The Libertarian Party of Georgia has announced its endorsement of John Monds in his run for Georgia state Senate District 11. Monds, a graduate of Morehouse College with a degree in banking and finance and a dedicated homeschool father of four, recently announced his candidacy in the upcoming special election.
Local Penn State fans hold Rose Bowl watch party
SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Nittany Lions gear is on and confidence is high as Penn State returns to the Rose Bowl. Diehard fans, like President of the Berks County Penn State Alumni Association, Dominic Defreece, are taking it in at a watch party inside P.J. Whelihans in Spring Township.
ISP to renew FOID cards automatically for some
SPRINGFIELD — As of Jan. 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program approval, the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person's Firearm Owner's Identification Card for individuals who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. The...
Idaho Lottery's Million Dollar Raffle Drawing is Almost Here
It’s almost time for the annual Idaho Lottery Million Dollar Raffle drawing. This year’s drawing will take place on Wednesday, January 4 at 5:59 p.m. here on KPVI right after Nightly News with Lester Hold and before Jeopardy!. The raffle drawing, which sold out on November 12 of...
UPDATE: Power outages impacting Lake Martin area
Some Lake Martin residents are without power Friday night. In Dadeville, residents are without power after a tree fell onto nearby power lines. In Alexander City, about 100 residents near Highway 22 and Coley Creek Road are without power, possibly due to a fallen tree. Some residents in Jacksons Gap...
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
Wilkes-Barre council to reorganize on Tuesday
Wilkes-Barre City Council will choose new officers and set meeting dates for 2023 at a reorganizational meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Council Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride first will accept nominations for the chair and the five-member panel will vote take a vote. The same process will occur for the vice chair position currently held by Mike Belusko.
Entertainment across Alaska: Dec. 29 to Jan. 4
** Hyperlinks to event details in our newsletter and at AKconcerts.com, or read below if you just want to know the time & place. Alaskan Hotel and Bar (Juneau) – Open mic w/ Teri Tibbett 8p-12a Alaska State Fair (Palmer) – Bright Up The Night Holiday Light Drive Through...
