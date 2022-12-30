ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Just Received a 'Wonderful Early Christmas Present' — Watch

Carrie Underwood has something special to be thankful for this holiday season. The Denim & Rhinestones singer added yet another accolade to her already impressive collection when she took home the award for The Country Artist of 2022 at People's Choice Awards Tuesday night, sweetly musing during her acceptance speech that the award was a "wonderful early Christmas present."
SANTA MONICA, CA
iheart.com

Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery

The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show

Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric

Country singer Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, now have a unique answer whenever they are asked about their favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday and they named him Lyric Lee Baldridge. Baldridge, 30, is best known for his 2016 hits "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound."
NASHVILLE, TN
tiremeetsroad.com

Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum

Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
TheStreet

Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member

Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
Distractify

Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades

Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
The Boot

The Boot

