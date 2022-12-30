Read full article on original website
Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage
Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Popculture
Carrie Underwood Just Received a 'Wonderful Early Christmas Present' — Watch
Carrie Underwood has something special to be thankful for this holiday season. The Denim & Rhinestones singer added yet another accolade to her already impressive collection when she took home the award for The Country Artist of 2022 at People's Choice Awards Tuesday night, sweetly musing during her acceptance speech that the award was a "wonderful early Christmas present."
iheart.com
Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery
The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show
Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Trisha Yearwood + Garth Brooks Have One Christmas Tradition They Stick to No Matter How Crazy Life Gets
When both of your parents are country music superstars with busy touring schedules, it can be tricky to find time to do all of the Christmastime activities that make the holiday season special. Despite their hectic calendars, though, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood always make time for a tradition that makes it feel like Christmas in their household.
Popculture
Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric
Country singer Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, now have a unique answer whenever they are asked about their favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday and they named him Lyric Lee Baldridge. Baldridge, 30, is best known for his 2016 hits "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound."
Loretta Lynn Once Wrote a Song ‘so Dirty’ She Had to Close Her Eyes to Sing It
Country music legend Loretta Lynn revealed she once wrote a song that was "so dirty" she had to sing it with her eyes closed.
tiremeetsroad.com
Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum
Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member
Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
Stevie Nicks ‘Stormed Out’ After Lindsey Buckingham Lyrics ‘Sparked Fights,’ Says Fleetwood Mac Producer
Stevie Nicks used to "storm out" of recording sessions after being upset by Lindsey Buckingham song lyrics, according to a Fleetwood Mac producer who helped create the "Rumours" album.
Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades
Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
Miranda Lambert Admits She Made a Critical Mistake Regarding Her Dog’s Christmas Presents
Just days before Christmas, Miranda Lambert admitted she made a critical error when it came to one of her beloved dogs' presents.
Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash Sets Astonishing Attendance Record
Music City hosted a New Year’s Eve Big Bash to ring in 2023 with tons of great acts, and they... The post Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash Sets Astonishing Attendance Record appeared first on Outsider.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
The Boot
