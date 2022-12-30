Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
Jan. 6 Report Blames Trump, Aims to Prevent Return to Power
WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive final report released by the House Jan. 6 committee late Thursday places the blame for the 2021 Capitol insurrection on one person: former President Donald Trump. The dense, 814-page document details the findings of the panel’s 18-month investigation, drawing on more than 1,000 witness...
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Jan. 6 Panel Drops Trump Subpoena as It Wraps Up Work
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
Accomplishments of outgoing Congress and where it fell short
The 117th Congress is coming to an end and with it ends the Democrats' full control of the legislative branch of government. Despite the narrow margins of the last two years, lawmakers ushered through historic legislation like the bipartisan infrastructure act. In Alaska, infrastructure money is set to help tribal communities withstand the effects of climate change. Lisa Desjardins reports.
Supreme Court Keeps COVID-Era Immigration Rule In Place
Since the pandemic began, the U.S. has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. The Supreme Court recently decided to keep that rule in place until a full ruling is issued.
Washington Week full episode, December 23, 2022
The Jan. 6 committee asks the DOJ to prosecute former President Trump. Plus, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Washington to meet with President Biden and make a direct appeal to Congress. Join moderator Yamiche Alcindor, Scott MacFarlane of CBS News, Ryan Reilly of NBC News, Seung Min Kim of the Associated Press and Mario Parker of Bloomberg News to discuss these stories and more.
Tamara Keith and Leigh Ann Caldwell on 2024 candidates
NPR’s Tamara Keith and Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest political news, including the candidates teasing runs for the White House in 2024 and a look back at what Congress accomplished in 2022.
US Rep. Mike Quigley on Ukraine’s Present and Future Aid Plans
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said he is ready to negotiate about Ukraine despite an ongoing Russian offensive. The comments come as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the U.S. last week to address Congress and plea for more aid. Lawmakers did pass a spending bill that included nearly $50 billion dollars in additional aid to Ukraine.
WTTW - Chicago PBS
Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0