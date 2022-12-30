ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 Panel Drops Trump Subpoena as It Wraps Up Work

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
Accomplishments of outgoing Congress and where it fell short

The 117th Congress is coming to an end and with it ends the Democrats' full control of the legislative branch of government. Despite the narrow margins of the last two years, lawmakers ushered through historic legislation like the bipartisan infrastructure act. In Alaska, infrastructure money is set to help tribal communities withstand the effects of climate change. Lisa Desjardins reports.
Washington Week full episode, December 23, 2022

The Jan. 6 committee asks the DOJ to prosecute former President Trump. Plus, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Washington to meet with President Biden and make a direct appeal to Congress. Join moderator Yamiche Alcindor, Scott MacFarlane of CBS News, Ryan Reilly of NBC News, Seung Min Kim of the Associated Press and Mario Parker of Bloomberg News to discuss these stories and more.
US Rep. Mike Quigley on Ukraine’s Present and Future Aid Plans

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said he is ready to negotiate about Ukraine despite an ongoing Russian offensive. The comments come as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the U.S. last week to address Congress and plea for more aid. Lawmakers did pass a spending bill that included nearly $50 billion dollars in additional aid to Ukraine.
