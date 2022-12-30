ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

travellemming.com

31 Best Day Trips from San Francisco (in 2023)

If you’re on an extended trip in SF, then you definitely want to consider taking day trips from San Francisco. The Bay Area has something for everyone, including beautiful national parks, sleepy coastal towns, and alpine excursions. In this article, I picked out the best day trips from San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: San Jose’s La Barrique is a feast for your eyes—and stomach

Editor’s Note: La Barrique has reopened as Pho Ha Noi Elite and offers a similar menu at the same location. At La Barrique in San Jose’s Little Saigon, you can start your meal with a volcano of flaming bone marrow and a crafted cocktail, dine on a 42-ounce tomahawk steak served on a wooden platter... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose’s La Barrique is a feast for your eyes—and stomach appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Fun and Inexpensive Bay Area Winter Activities

When January hits, we are often tired and broke. We can help! Sometimes, a refreshing getaway doesn’t have to be far away or expensive. The Bay Area in winter is beautiful; the hills are green, the tourists are scarce, and you’ll get a bigger bang for your buck than during other times of the year. Here are a few ideas for welcoming the New Year.
sfbayview.com

‘Scam Francisco’ coming soon

As a lost mind and lost soul locked in the county jail in San Francisco, I picked up a book entitled “Manchild in the Promised Land,” explaining the migration of African Americans from the South after slavery. So many left the South seeking a better life only to experience industrial racism up North and out West.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area braces for another storm

Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
CBS San Francisco

Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula

SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

More rain on the way after historic storm

San Francisco had its second wettest day on record in the most recent storm which dropped more than 5 inches of rain on the city. Other Bay Area cities saw huge accumulations. As much as 2 to 4 more inches of rain may fall around the Bay Area this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Check, Please! Bay Area Returns to KQED in January!

Hungry for more Check, Please! Bay Area? Host Leslie Sbrocco returns to KQED in 2023 to chat with a new batch of local guests and to introduce you to your next favorite Bay Area dining destination! In each episode of this James Beard and Emmy Award-winning program, three Bay Area residents recommend their favorite place to eat, and the other two guests visit anonymously to check it out. After trying each other’s picks, they join Sbrocco in studio to discuss, debate, and dish on their dining experiences. At the end of each episode, reporter Cecilia Phillips samples a fun, off-the-beaten-path eatery to uncover the area’s most unexpectedly delightful food spots. From plant-based comfort fare in Oakland to island vibes and tropical specialties in Vallejo, shareable Turkish meze in San Francisco to hog heaven in Petaluma, we’ve scoured the Bay for the best bites so you don’t have to!
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco bicyclist fumes over ambulance parked in bike lane

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco bicyclist threw a tantrum after her ride was seemingly interrupted by an ambulance parked in a bike lane, according to a social media post. The cyclist, who goes by @drivingmzstacey on Twitter, posted a video to the platform Thursday that showed a San Francisco Fire Department ambulance parked in a marked bike lane, inconveniencing her she claimed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

