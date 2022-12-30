Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
Related
KTVU FOX 2
'Magical' fireworks in San Francisco ring in new year
After the rain let up many celebrated the new year watching fireworks over San Francisco. One viewer called this year's display 'magical.'
travellemming.com
31 Best Day Trips from San Francisco (in 2023)
If you’re on an extended trip in SF, then you definitely want to consider taking day trips from San Francisco. The Bay Area has something for everyone, including beautiful national parks, sleepy coastal towns, and alpine excursions. In this article, I picked out the best day trips from San...
The Biz Beat: San Jose’s La Barrique is a feast for your eyes—and stomach
Editor’s Note: La Barrique has reopened as Pho Ha Noi Elite and offers a similar menu at the same location. At La Barrique in San Jose’s Little Saigon, you can start your meal with a volcano of flaming bone marrow and a crafted cocktail, dine on a 42-ounce tomahawk steak served on a wooden platter... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose’s La Barrique is a feast for your eyes—and stomach appeared first on San José Spotlight.
beniciamagazine.com
Fun and Inexpensive Bay Area Winter Activities
When January hits, we are often tired and broke. We can help! Sometimes, a refreshing getaway doesn’t have to be far away or expensive. The Bay Area in winter is beautiful; the hills are green, the tourists are scarce, and you’ll get a bigger bang for your buck than during other times of the year. Here are a few ideas for welcoming the New Year.
Bay Area businesses grapple with severe flooding during New Year's Eve storm
Business owners are contending with extensive damage to storefronts, restaurants and gyms throughout the Bay Area after Saturday's atmospheric river drenched the region.
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
sfbayview.com
‘Scam Francisco’ coming soon
As a lost mind and lost soul locked in the county jail in San Francisco, I picked up a book entitled “Manchild in the Promised Land,” explaining the migration of African Americans from the South after slavery. So many left the South seeking a better life only to experience industrial racism up North and out West.
Epic cleanup begins after New Year's Eve flooding submerges SF businesses
The Bay Area is cleaning up and drying out after the New Year's Eve storm dumped near-historic amounts of rain.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
48hills.org
Is SF ready for climate change? A flooded city seemed unprepared
San Francisco has a detailed climate change and resilience plan. Local officials know that it will take hundreds of millions of dollars to prepare for what is now inevitable. We got just a tiny taste of it this weekend—and the city seemed pretty badly unprepared. I was out in...
Video Shows Person Rafting Through San Francisco's Severely Flooded Streets
Different parts of California saw heavy rain, snow, and wind on Saturday, which caused flooding and landslides.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area braces for another storm
Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula
SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
KTVU FOX 2
More rain on the way after historic storm
San Francisco had its second wettest day on record in the most recent storm which dropped more than 5 inches of rain on the city. Other Bay Area cities saw huge accumulations. As much as 2 to 4 more inches of rain may fall around the Bay Area this week.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area Returns to KQED in January!
Hungry for more Check, Please! Bay Area? Host Leslie Sbrocco returns to KQED in 2023 to chat with a new batch of local guests and to introduce you to your next favorite Bay Area dining destination! In each episode of this James Beard and Emmy Award-winning program, three Bay Area residents recommend their favorite place to eat, and the other two guests visit anonymously to check it out. After trying each other’s picks, they join Sbrocco in studio to discuss, debate, and dish on their dining experiences. At the end of each episode, reporter Cecilia Phillips samples a fun, off-the-beaten-path eatery to uncover the area’s most unexpectedly delightful food spots. From plant-based comfort fare in Oakland to island vibes and tropical specialties in Vallejo, shareable Turkish meze in San Francisco to hog heaven in Petaluma, we’ve scoured the Bay for the best bites so you don’t have to!
‘No reason to downplay this’: Another atmospheric river set to slam Bay Area
It's about to get wet again in the San Francisco Bay Area with an atmospheric river set to soak the region later this week.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco bicyclist fumes over ambulance parked in bike lane
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco bicyclist threw a tantrum after her ride was seemingly interrupted by an ambulance parked in a bike lane, according to a social media post. The cyclist, who goes by @drivingmzstacey on Twitter, posted a video to the platform Thursday that showed a San Francisco Fire Department ambulance parked in a marked bike lane, inconveniencing her she claimed.
Bay Area dim sum restaurant with Michelin nod set to close after 20 years
The dim sum restaurant could host up to 550 guests.
First Bay Area baby born in 2023 appears to be in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Kaiser Permanente Spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m. The adorable bundle of joy was […]
Cars Half Submerged as San Francisco Hit With Flooding Amid 'Extreme' Storm
The storm in San Francisco broke a 173-year old precipitation record, according to the National Weather Service.
Comments / 8