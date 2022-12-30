Read full article on original website
Kathryn Seymour
3d ago
He's a big old baby for sure. Dad where are you? You left me alone again! What did I do wrong? Please come and hug me 😘
Reply
2
Related
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
pethelpful.com
12-Year-Old Senior Dog Surrendered to Shelter All Because His Owner Got Pregnant
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Because the shelter environment is so scary and new, it can be hard to tell what kind of life an animal had before they arrived. Many are found as strays or rescues, but other unfortunate pets are surrendered by their own families. 12-year-old Lonnie is a sweet senior dog who had a family and a home before he was surrendered himself---all because his owner got pregnant.
pethelpful.com
Rare St. Bernard-Poodle Mix Puppy Is a Sight to Behold
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. St.Bernard and poodle mixes are a relatively new breed also known as the Saint Berdoodle. These floofy babies are gentle and can grow up to be 200 pounds. They are described as not overly playful and energetic. These lazy dogs would rather take a long nap with you during the day than go for a strenuous run. Their energy comes in short bursts throughout the day and can easily be expelled with a short walk or quick play session. A giant floofy dog that mainly wants to nap or curl up on the sofa with you? Sign us up!
Upworthy
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World
A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
Celine Dion's Rare Condition Is a 'Horrible Disease' Says Woman with Stiff Person Syndrome
Maureen Materna, 74, opens up to PEOPLE about living the incurable neurological disease, which has been diagnosed in about one of every one million people Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning in a tearful Instagram video that she's been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, sharing that the condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates as she learns about the rare condition and how it impacts her life. Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare and incurable neurological disease that affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and...
I Don't Wanna Look, But I Also Can't Look Away From These 17 Bone-Chilling Photos
The neighbor with the vats of chemicals in his window needs to be questioned by the police.
Man mortified when perfume he gives daughter as gift is actually feminine hygiene spray
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My grandfather was the most wonderful man in the world, but he was a horrible gift giver. Even though he made you feel like he looked into your soul and really knew you, he was clueless when it came to what people may want as a gift.
Miranda Lambert Admits She Made a Critical Mistake Regarding Her Dog’s Christmas Presents
Just days before Christmas, Miranda Lambert admitted she made a critical error when it came to one of her beloved dogs' presents.
Upworthy
Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Woman who cut ties with her parents shares brutal Christmas card she received
People are rallying round in support of a woman after she revealed the Christmas card she received from her estranged parents. Prepare to inform Santa he has some extra people to add to the naughty list! See their shock message:. The festive season is a tricky time. For many years...
Mum left mortified after buying Christmas decoration without realising how rude it looks
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for a lot of people, this means decking the halls with whatever they see fit. While people's choice of Christmas decorations vary, generally speaking, they create a happy, festive vibe, which is why this mum's decoration fail is so hilarious.
Mom Has Split-Second Reaction After She 'Saw Someone' on the Baby Monitor
The top comment on the TikTok video, which has been viewed by more than 30 million people, read: "It looks like your fight or flight glitched."
Owner Angry at Husband Saying It's Time to Put 17-Year-Old Dog Down Dragged
The 17-year-old dog was no longer leading a happy life, according to the Mumsnet commenter.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet
When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
pethelpful.com
Parrot's Desperate Calls for Dad After 'Losing' Him Are Totally Priceless
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's no denying that some of our pets have become a little too attached to us. We honestly don't mind it though because it's so endearing. The only frustrating thing is that you can't even be in a different room of the house without them. LOL! They're attached to our hip!
pethelpful.com
8-Month-Old Maine Coon Cat's Massive Size Has People in Awe
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Time to open up the Genius Book of World Records and find out the size of the largest Maine Coon cat. Because we think we accidentally stumbled upon a contender to beat the record! Trust us, your jaw will drop once you see this cat.
Comments / 5