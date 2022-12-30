The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We all know that trends come and go on the Internet as well as in the world of pets. For a while, doodle breeds of dogs reigned supreme. Then we saw a lot of people falling in love with French Bulldogs. Now it seems everywhere we look someone is getting an absolutely adorable floofy mini-cow and we can't help but swoon over these precious babies even though we have no idea where we would keep one. Can they live in a bathtub? Asking for a friend.

4 DAYS AGO