Read full article on original website
Related
Kyrie Irving Reveals He Knew Donovan Mitchell Was 'Locked In' Before 71-Point Game After Playing Call Of Duty With Him
Kyrie Irving said that Donovan Mitchell was locked in for his 71-point performance earlier in the day when the pair played Call of Duty.
From All Angles: Nets React To Kyrie Irving's Mesmerizing Dunk
Kyrie Irving's one-handed putback dunk had everyone in attendance in awe and the reactions from his teammates say it all.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard sits out due to illness
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard sat out Los Angeles’ Monday home game against the Miami Heat due to a non-COVID illness.
Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin
A friend of Damar Hamlin shared a medical update regarding the status of the Buffalo Bills safety. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, shared an update via Twitter Monday night about the status of Hamlin. “His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a... The post Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0