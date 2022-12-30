Brandon Christopher Shinn, 35 of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on December 28, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 6, 1987 in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late Douglas and Kathy Shinn. Brandon was a graduate of Ravenswood High School. He attended Faith Bible Church in Ravenswood for many years. He was self-employed/landlord. Brandon was an avid pool player. He traveled to many different places throughout WV and Ohio, participating in pool tournaments. He won numerous tournaments.

