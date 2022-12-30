ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Bell Chapel presenting Dustin Lambert on Sunday

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Christian performing artist Dustin Lambert will be featured at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Bell Chapel in Gallipolis. Lambert resides in Dunbar, West Virginia, and has been touring the region since 2006. He has a bachelor’s degree from Concord University and a master’s in school leadership from Salem University. Lambert serves as a coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Education.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Brandon Christopher Shinn

Brandon Christopher Shinn, 35 of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on December 28, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 6, 1987 in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late Douglas and Kathy Shinn. Brandon was a graduate of Ravenswood High School. He attended Faith Bible Church in Ravenswood for many years. He was self-employed/landlord. Brandon was an avid pool player. He traveled to many different places throughout WV and Ohio, participating in pool tournaments. He won numerous tournaments.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Gallia Sheriff's deputies respond to stabbing in Clay Township

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WV News) — A 35-year-old Gallipolis, Ohio, male has been charged in a stabbing Wednesday evening on Bear Run Road in Clay Township. Justin C. Miller was charged with felonious assault in Gallipolis Municipal Court, according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
'Operation Christmas Eve' a huge success

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WV News) — Meigs County first responders reported “Operation Christmas Eve” was a huge success. Held in mid-December, the program pairs first responders with selected children to shop for Christmas gifts. The program was originally called “Shop with a Cop.”
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
John Gee Black Historical Center recognized as success story

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WVNews) — The John Gee Black Historical Center (JGBHC) in Gallipolis was recognized as an Appalachian Heritage Success Story during the 11th Annual Appalachia Heritage Luncheon at the Ohio Statehouse on Dec. 15. The event was presented by Heritage Ohio and Ohio’s Hill Country Heritage Area to “recognize the impact of Appalachians who are actively contributing to the success of their region and all of Ohio.”
GALLIPOLIS, OH

