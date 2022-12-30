Many believe the best course of action for the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft is to trade back. This is a more than valid argument to make. Considering how many needs they have on their roster, along with the massive haul that moving out of the No. 1 or 2 spot would give them, it would be smart for a team that isn’t looking into Round 1 quarterback options to move back. This takes advantage of the need for quarterbacks elsewhere around the league and could see the Bears maximize their return as the bidding war for prospects like Bryce Young, C.

2 HOURS AGO