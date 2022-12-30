ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Scouting With the Mavs: Texas Tech vs TCU

Five NBA scouts for four teams were in attendance for Saturday’s Big 12 opener in Fort Worth: Dallas, Golden State, Minnesota, and New Orleans. Teams were in attendance to see three players: Damion Baugh and Mike Miles of TCU, and Jaylon Tyson of Texas Tech. Here at TCU for...
FORT WORTH, TX
chatsports.com

Twister Sisters climb to 11th in AP Poll

After a 13-day “break,” Iowa State traveled to Lubbock and brought home a victory to end the 2022 calendar year. The Cyclones hadn’t seen much movement in the AP Poll in recent weeks, but they rise four spots this week up to No. 11. POLL ALERT: Utah...
AMES, IA
chatsports.com

Press Conference Ahead of NC State Game to Air on ACC Network Extra

DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer, along with graduate Ryan Young and freshman Dariq Whitehead, are set to meet with media members on Tuesday morning ahead of No. 16 Duke's game at NC State on Wednesday night. The press conference is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 10:15 a.m. ET.
DURHAM, NC
chatsports.com

Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: Georgetown Hoyas

After a rough week for the Villanova Wildcats, they look to bounce back Wednesday night against the 5-10, last place, Georgetown Hoyas. Villanova is coming off a hard-fought loss at then-ranked No. 2 Connecticut Huskies and a disappointing collapse at home against the Marquette Golden Eagles. After Georgetown’s miraculous four-day...
VILLANOVA, PA
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

Rockets versus Mavericks

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun (I hope) Mavericks : Luka Doncic, and some other guys. Ok, Fine: Tim Hardaway Jr. “Who Is In The NBA Solely Because of The Rockets It Would Appear”, Dwight “Punchable Face” Powell, Christian “Mr. Rocket” Wood, Davis “Air” Bertans, Dorian Gray.
HOUSTON, TX
The West Virginia Daily News

Lady Spartan’s finish 1-2 in South Carolina

It was not all what the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans had hoped for, but the experience they gained will be invaluable as the season progresses. East finished 1-2 on their holiday trip to Charleston, South Carolina for the Carolina Invitational with a loss to Reynoldsburg (OH) 76- 33, a win over Porter-Gaud (SC) 65-55 and […] The post Lady Spartan’s finish 1-2 in South Carolina appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
LEWISBURG, WV
chatsports.com

NBA Open Thread - Week 12

And suddenly, the Eastern Conference is on the verge of belonging to the Brooklyn Nets. While the Bucks have been wandering in the woods and the Celtics reduced to win one, lose one travails, the Nets have ripped off 11 straight and sit a mere 1.5 games out of the one seed. There have been a number of close calls in that run (5 of those games were won by four points or fewer), but Brooklyn has gradually built up a top-10 offense and top-10 defense since sputtering out a 2-6 start to the season.
BROOKLYN, NY
chatsports.com

Tyree Wilson: the top Bears trade-back prospect

Many believe the best course of action for the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft is to trade back. This is a more than valid argument to make. Considering how many needs they have on their roster, along with the massive haul that moving out of the No. 1 or 2 spot would give them, it would be smart for a team that isn’t looking into Round 1 quarterback options to move back. This takes advantage of the need for quarterbacks elsewhere around the league and could see the Bears maximize their return as the bidding war for prospects like Bryce Young, C.
chatsports.com

Mountaintop View 1-3-23

Preseason takes on this year’s Mountain West conference schedule was that it was going to be a meat grinder of a season. A couple of games into the season and that already appears to be the case. New Mexico is 2-0 (barely), San Diego State appears to have their star guard Matt Bradley back on track, San Jose State (yes, those Spartans) is turning heads and the Nevada Wolf Pack may have the toughness needed for the long haul as all four are tied for the conference lead. Click the links for news on these teams as we also sprinkle in some conference football news as we head into their offseason.
NEVADA STATE
chatsports.com

Spurs get dismantled in Brooklyn by the red-hot Nets

After a few close matches in which they got to show how plucky they can be both in victory and defeat, the Spurs found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout again. They simply were no match for the red-hot Nets, who dominated from start to finish en route to an easy 139-103 win, their 12th in a row.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
chatsports.com

That’s a dozen! Nets extend winning streak at home against Spurs, 139-103

A new calendar year wasn’t going to slow down the Brooklyn Nets’ winning ways. After the winningest month in franchise history, Brooklyn extended its winning streak to twelve in dominant fashion against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night with a 139-103 victory, never trailing. “That first group...
BROOKLYN, NY
chatsports.com

Tahaad Pettiford cuts list down to 7 schools

The Kentucky Wildcats are bringing in the No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2023, and John Calipari is looking to do it again in 2024. On Monday, one of the nation’s top point guards cut his list down to seven schools, and the Cats made the cut. Tahaad Pettiford...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy