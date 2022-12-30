ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumnews1.com

Oh, baby! Meet some of the first Wisconsin babies born in 2023.

WISCONSIN — Some Wisconsin families are celebrating the new year with a new bundle of joy. At 12:11 a.m. today, Caleb Jimmie Liddell was born at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center to mom Clela Liddell and dad Nielthaniel Taylor. Baby Caleb weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces and was...
WISCONSIN STATE
mediamilwaukee.com

Community Comes Together to Celebrate Canines

Dozens of cars line Estabrook Parkway. It starts by the traffic light off West Hampton Avenue, making left turns decidedly trickier. It continues along the small two-way road until it nearly reaches Capitol Drive, filling up each spot in the small public parking scattered along the way. At the center...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'We can simplify things': Local author discusses becoming healthier in the new year

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin-based author has tips for taking on the popular New Year's resolution of being healthier. Joey Thurman, author of "The Minimum Method," joined us on Monday, Jan. 2 to not only discuss his new book but also to explain why he believes that a simple approach to fitness, health and nutrition can be the most effective path to take.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shooting sends 22-year-old man to hospital

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 2 around 2:00 a.m. near 60th and Helena. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Officials say that the events leading up to the shooting are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
PLYMOUTH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner

Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as 66-year-old Avery “Rerun” Stewart, and said the bar was named after him. No arrests have been announced. Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot overnight, one suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 1 around 11:04 p.m. near 78th and Calumet. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for a non-lethal injury. Upon arresting a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, police say a gun was found. Charges...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update

PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
PEWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Shoppers frequent Tenuta’s Delicatessen in Kenosha for New Year’s Eve needs

Gearing up for New Year’s Eve, shoppers from far and wide made their way to Tenuta’s Delicatessen and Liquors, 3203 52nd St., Thursday to browse aisles of beverages, platters, pasta and other assorted celebration needs. Aaron and Rita Lawler, two Kenosha residents, were perusing the deli counter’s various...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Evers inauguration, Milwaukee kids gala offers 'unique' experience

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' second inauguration ceremony will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Madison – but there was an early celebration Saturday. A gala at Fiserv Forum focused on people who can't even vote yet – the crowd's sights set well beyond 2023. "This is...
WISCONSIN STATE
macaronikid.com

Save on Tickets to Brick Fest Live January 7-8 in Milwaukee

Brick Fest Live is on tour hitting cities across the country! Join in on the fun January 7-8 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, WI!. Filled with Life-Size Models, Games, Photo Ops, Limited Edition Merchandise and MORE, it's the perfect outing for everyone!. HURRY! Limited quantities available!. Please note: This...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
MILWAUKEE, WI

