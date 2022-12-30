Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Oh, baby! Meet some of the first Wisconsin babies born in 2023.
WISCONSIN — Some Wisconsin families are celebrating the new year with a new bundle of joy. At 12:11 a.m. today, Caleb Jimmie Liddell was born at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center to mom Clela Liddell and dad Nielthaniel Taylor. Baby Caleb weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces and was...
mediamilwaukee.com
Community Comes Together to Celebrate Canines
Dozens of cars line Estabrook Parkway. It starts by the traffic light off West Hampton Avenue, making left turns decidedly trickier. It continues along the small two-way road until it nearly reaches Capitol Drive, filling up each spot in the small public parking scattered along the way. At the center...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis, Grafton
MILWAUKEE - Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis. A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.
CBS 58
What are you looking forward to in 2023? Here's what some people around Milwaukee had to say
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're just over 24 hours into 2023. And the beginning of a new year brings optimism to many about the next 364 days ahead. Monday, Jan. 2 was a bonus holiday for a lot of people as businesses were closed to observe New Year's Day. CBS...
CBS 58
'We can simplify things': Local author discusses becoming healthier in the new year
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin-based author has tips for taking on the popular New Year's resolution of being healthier. Joey Thurman, author of "The Minimum Method," joined us on Monday, Jan. 2 to not only discuss his new book but also to explain why he believes that a simple approach to fitness, health and nutrition can be the most effective path to take.
CBS 58
Shooting sends 22-year-old man to hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 2 around 2:00 a.m. near 60th and Helena. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Officials say that the events leading up to the shooting are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner
Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as 66-year-old Avery “Rerun” Stewart, and said the bar was named after him. No arrests have been announced. Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot overnight, one suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 1 around 11:04 p.m. near 78th and Calumet. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for a non-lethal injury. Upon arresting a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, police say a gun was found. Charges...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update
PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
Waukesha man last seen Monday morning found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man who had last been seen Monday morning has been found safe, officials said. Waukesha police said Gerald Dowdy, 82, left his home at around 7:50 a.m. in a red Toyota Corolla, which police said was out of character and he has not driven in about four months. As of 4 p.m., he has been...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shoppers frequent Tenuta’s Delicatessen in Kenosha for New Year’s Eve needs
Gearing up for New Year’s Eve, shoppers from far and wide made their way to Tenuta’s Delicatessen and Liquors, 3203 52nd St., Thursday to browse aisles of beverages, platters, pasta and other assorted celebration needs. Aaron and Rita Lawler, two Kenosha residents, were perusing the deli counter’s various...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Speeding Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, 2 others hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Menomonee Falls man, 52, died at the hospital after a two-car crash Sunday morning, Jan. 1 near 98th and Good Hope. Police said a speeding driver struck the vehicle containing three people from Menomonee Falls, two men (ages 76 and 52) and a woman, age 78. The...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers inauguration, Milwaukee kids gala offers 'unique' experience
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' second inauguration ceremony will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Madison – but there was an early celebration Saturday. A gala at Fiserv Forum focused on people who can't even vote yet – the crowd's sights set well beyond 2023. "This is...
CBS 58
Whitefish Bay woman saves hawk from predicament with fox in backyard
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- What would you do if you if you found a hawk stuck in a fence in your backyard? That's just what happened to a volunteer from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, and luckily, she knew just what to do. The sharp-shinned hawk that Judith...
macaronikid.com
Save on Tickets to Brick Fest Live January 7-8 in Milwaukee
Brick Fest Live is on tour hitting cities across the country! Join in on the fun January 7-8 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, WI!. Filled with Life-Size Models, Games, Photo Ops, Limited Edition Merchandise and MORE, it's the perfect outing for everyone!. HURRY! Limited quantities available!. Please note: This...
CBS 58
First week of January promises a little bit of everything weatherwise
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We started the year off on a bit of an icy note. The slick spots should melt on Sunday as temps approach 40. Watch the roads as well, especially untreated surfaces and north and west of the metro. Then we wait for our next storm system. It'll start...
CBS 58
Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
Comments / 1