Wolves vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

By Jack Rathborn
 3 days ago

Manchester United travel to Wolves looking to continue their revival under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has taken the Red Devils to within a point of the top four after a big win over Nottingham Forest last time out, but Wolves will be confident after picking up three points over Everton in Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge.

“We will enjoy it but it is only three points and we know we have ahead of us a very hard task and we will continue working to improve a lot of things,” said Lopetegui. “I am aware of our position. We need good news for our fans and we are very happy for our fans and above all for my players as they have suffered a lot and they have to believe more in themselves.

“But this is only one step. We are a in a bad position and we have to be ready to start thinking about Manchester United. We have to enjoy our victory but we have not done anything yet. When we are win we are happy for two or three hours, no more.”

Here is everything you need to know about the Premier League match:

When is Wolves vs Man Utd?

The match kicks off tonight, Saturday 31 December, at 12:30pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

Wolves vs Man Utd will be shown live on UK TV through BT Sport 1 and Ultimate. Coverage begins from 11:30am GMT. Customers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports app and website.

Team news

Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic remain sidelined through injury, but Wolves could receive a boost with the return of Boubacar Toure and Jonny Castro.

Daniel Podence is a doubt with a leg problem picked up against Everton, with Goncalo Guedes poised to deputise if he cannot start.

Ten Hag has doubts over Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay due to illness, while Diogo Dalot is dealing with a hamstring issue and both Axel Tuanzebe and Jadon Sancho continue to work back from injury.

Harry Maguire overcame illness to come on as a substitute for Raphael Varane against Forest and could now contend for a starting berth, with the England defender or the returning Lisandro Martinez linking up with the French centre-back, despite Luke Shaw impressing in relief midweek.

Confirmed line-ups

Wolves XI: Sá; Nélson Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Matheus Nunes, Rúben Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Diego Costa, Podence

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Antony, Martial

Odds

Wolves: 31/10

Draw: 13/5

Man Utd: 10/11

Prediction

Wolves will be confident after snatching victory at Goodison Park midweek but the Red Devils are also riding high after a big win over Forest and that added cutting edge in attack, thanks to a rejuvenated Marcus Rashford, should be enough to edge this one. Wolves 1-2 Manchester United .

