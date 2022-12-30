Most of the time, adults are the ones who stay awake to ring in the brand Nea Year. Popping champagne, celebrating with friends and family, and kicking off a new chapter with a bang. While those adults are wide awake and up late partying, most kids are pretending to be asleep or at home with a babysitter and don't get to have as much fun. The City of Bettendorf, the Bettendorf Family Museum, and Ascentra Credit Union is holding their annual Noon Year’s Eve party so kids can ring in the New Year like their parents.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO