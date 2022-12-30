Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How Your Kids Can Ring In 2023 In Bettendorf This Weekend
Most of the time, adults are the ones who stay awake to ring in the brand Nea Year. Popping champagne, celebrating with friends and family, and kicking off a new chapter with a bang. While those adults are wide awake and up late partying, most kids are pretending to be asleep or at home with a babysitter and don't get to have as much fun. The City of Bettendorf, the Bettendorf Family Museum, and Ascentra Credit Union is holding their annual Noon Year’s Eve party so kids can ring in the New Year like their parents.
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
One Person And Their Pets Die in North Liberty Fire
One person and multiple pets have died following a fire in the Eastern Iowa town of North Liberty. CBS2 reports that the blaze was reported Tuesday night at 10:02 p.m. at 95 Golf View Court in North Liberty. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found fire in the living room inside the home. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze and then did a search of the home. CBS2 reports that officials found that one person and their three dogs died in the fire. That person's identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.
Scott County Humane Society Is Over Capacity So Start 2023 With A New Furbaby
The Scott County Humane Society needs your help ASAP. According to WHBF, the Scott County Humane Society is actually over capacity. The shelter says that they have 311 cats and 86 dogs, as well as 4 small animals, which are 2 bunnies and 2 guinea pigs. The capacity issue is...
Get Your Wedding Inspo And Have Fun At Not Another Bridal Expo In Davenport
Calling all couples, engaged or dating, or those who just love wedding ideas...you'll want to check out this event coming up at the Rivercenter. Not Another Bridal Expo (NABE) is coming up on January 7th at the Rivercenter in downtown Davenport. As you can probably guess by the name, it's...
A Quad Cities Weatherman is About to Be the First Meteorologist in Congress in 50 Years
It's no secret that representation in Congress is lacking in key areas. The United States could benefit from individuals making decisions who skew a little bit younger and who are going to be around to see those changes take effect. One former TV meteorologist seized his opportunity and managed to be elected into power. His term officially starts on January 3rd, 2023.
We Don’t Talk About This QC Restaurant’s Glorious, Unreal Dessert Buffet Enough
If you have a sweet tooth, you have to meet this dessert buffet in Davenport. Hi, I'm Sarah and I have a penchant for all things sweet. Sure we're making New Year's resolutions to lose weight after the holidays, but life is too short to skip dessert, guys. And I cannot believe that I have yet to visit this one in Davenport.
How You Can Attend Clinton’s Biggest NYE Party For Free
Many people are ready to say "so long!" to 2022 and "hello!" to 2023. There are plenty of businesses and places in the Quad Cities and surrounding area that are throwing New Year's Eve parties but if you want to ring in the New Year in Clinton, we know about the biggest NYE party in town and we could get you in for free.
