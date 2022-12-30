Florida restaurant offers breathalyzers, free Uber rides to its customers

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One Florida restaurant and bar is making sure its patrons get home safe.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The restaurant is offering breathalyzers and free Uber rides to its customers.

The general manager of Archie’s Seabreeze in Fort Pierce said she just wants to make sure their guests get home safe.

She also said while most people will take them up on the offer, some are harder to get on board.

©2022 Cox Media Group