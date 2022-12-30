ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Florida restaurant offers breathalyzers, free Uber rides to its customers

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One Florida restaurant and bar is making sure its patrons get home safe.

The restaurant is offering breathalyzers and free Uber rides to its customers.

The general manager of Archie’s Seabreeze in Fort Pierce said she just wants to make sure their guests get home safe.

She also said while most people will take them up on the offer, some are harder to get on board.

