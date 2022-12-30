Read full article on original website
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
TABLE-Ukraine grain exports down 30% in first half of 2022/23 season
KYIV, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Grain export shipments from Ukraine, a major global grower and exporter, fell by almost 30% year on year in the first half of the 2022/23 July-June season, agriculture ministry data showed. The following are details of Ukrainian grain exports. UKRAINE'S GRAIN EXPORTS IN H1 2022/23 SEASON commodity H1 2022/23 H1 2021/22 2022/23 vs (tonnes) (tonnes) 2021/22 (%) wheat 8,382,000 15,819,000 -47.0 corn 12,523,000 10,824,000 +15.7 barley 1,623,000 5,196,000 -68.8 GRAIN TOTAL 22,613,000 32,199,000 -29.8 (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )
Oil slides after IMF says slowing global growth engines portend tougher 2023
SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on Tuesday from their highest levels in a month on a stronger dollar and after the head of the International Monetary Fund warned of a tougher 2023 as major economies experience weakening activity.
Dollar steady as investors await economic data, Fed minutes
SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was mostly flat on Tuesday as investors awaited slew of economic data this week along with minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting that will shed light on the Central bank's thinking around interest rates and inflation.
Irish manufacturing activity shrinks again in Dec - PMI
DUBLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Irish factory activity contracted for the second straight month in December, and at the same pace as November, after another sharp decline in new orders countered a slightly slower deterioration in output, a survey showed on Tuesday.
3 Big Things Today, January 2, 2023
1. Grain, Soybean Trading Closed For New Year's Day Observance. Grain and soybean trading will be closed Monday in observance of New Year's Day. Overnight trading will resume this evening. **. **. 2. Investors Raise Net-Long Position in Corn and Beans. Speculators raised their net-long positions, or bets on higher...
Brazil's fuel tax exemption to last 1 year for diesel; 2 months for gasoline, ethanol
BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has decided that a federal tax exemption for fuels will last one year for diesel and biodiesel, and two months for gasoline and ethanol, a decree published in the official gazette showed on Monday. Lula had already announced...
China Dec factory activity extends declines on COVID infections - Caixin PMI
BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December as surging COVID-19 infections disrupted production and weighed on demand after Beijing largely removed anti-virus curbs, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday.
EU offers free COVID vaccines to China to help curb outbreak- FT
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The European Union has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to China to help Beijing contain a mass outbreak of the illness, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Why China's Covid wave is stirring fear
China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. China has only reported 15 Covid deaths since it began unwinding restrictions on December 7, shortly after which it narrowed the criteria by which deaths from the virus are recorded.
