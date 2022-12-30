ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Ukraine grain exports down 30% in first half of 2022/23 season

KYIV, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Grain export shipments from Ukraine, a major global grower and exporter, fell by almost 30% year on year in the first half of the 2022/23 July-June season, agriculture ministry data showed. The following are details of Ukrainian grain exports. UKRAINE'S GRAIN EXPORTS IN H1 2022/23 SEASON commodity H1 2022/23 H1 2021/22 2022/23 vs (tonnes) (tonnes) 2021/22 (%) wheat 8,382,000 15,819,000 -47.0 corn 12,523,000 10,824,000 +15.7 barley 1,623,000 5,196,000 -68.8 GRAIN TOTAL 22,613,000 32,199,000 -29.8 (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )
Reuters

Dollar steady as investors await economic data, Fed minutes

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was mostly flat on Tuesday as investors awaited slew of economic data this week along with minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting that will shed light on the Central bank's thinking around interest rates and inflation.
Reuters

Irish manufacturing activity shrinks again in Dec - PMI

DUBLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Irish factory activity contracted for the second straight month in December, and at the same pace as November, after another sharp decline in new orders countered a slightly slower deterioration in output, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, January 2, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Trading Closed For New Year's Day Observance. Grain and soybean trading will be closed Monday in observance of New Year's Day. Overnight trading will resume this evening. **. **. 2. Investors Raise Net-Long Position in Corn and Beans. Speculators raised their net-long positions, or bets on higher...
Agriculture Online

Brazil's fuel tax exemption to last 1 year for diesel; 2 months for gasoline, ethanol

BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has decided that a federal tax exemption for fuels will last one year for diesel and biodiesel, and two months for gasoline and ethanol, a decree published in the official gazette showed on Monday. Lula had already announced...
AFP

Why China's Covid wave is stirring fear

China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. China has only reported 15 Covid deaths since it began unwinding restrictions on December 7, shortly after which it narrowed the criteria by which deaths from the virus are recorded.

