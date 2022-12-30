ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Preps Year In Review (Photos): August

AURORA | Images from Aurora prep sports taken in August of 2022 (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado) THESE PHOTOS AND MANY MORE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE, HERE. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports.
Aurora cop shoots, injures man during domestic violence call early Sunday

AURORA | An Aurora police officer shot and wounded a man in the leg early Sunday during a domestic violence dispute in north Aurora, according to police. “We have had an officer discharge his firearm and strike a suspect at a domestic violence call in the 1200 block of North Chambers Road,” Aurora interim police Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet at about 12:30 a.m. Acevedo had been with patrol officers during DUI enforcement planned previously for New Year’s eve.
