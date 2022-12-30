ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis begins clearing out homeless encampment near Quarry Center

By Al Schoch, Chad Hartman, Rusty Ray
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMfAZ_0jyhgUcJ00

The homeless encampment near the Quarry Shopping Center in northeast Minneapolis is being cleared out Friday morning.

Minneapolis media relations coordinator Sarah McKenzie confirmed that that process began in the 8:00 a.m. hour.

"Yes, in the process. I’m working on gathering more info to share soon," McKenzie told WCCO's Rusty Ray.

That information was shared with WCCO later Friday morning. The statement from the city reads:

"Today, the City closed the encampment next to the Quarry Shopping Center in northeast Minneapolis. Initially planned for Wednesday, the closure was postponed due to the totality of information the City received Wednesday morning. It became clear there was an intention to have a violent confrontation with City staff over this encampment.

When the site was secured this morning, there were six unsheltered individuals present. All individuals declined transportation to the Catholic Charities’ Opportunity Center for support, resources, and connection to shelter and housing opportunities. Two requested and received transportation from the City to alternate locations. The MPD had Chaplains on site to provide additional support to unsheltered individuals during this transition.

Ahead of the closure this morning, City leadership again confirmed with Rescue Now that they still had room available, and no one would be turned away.

The City posted notices on Dec. 21 and again on Dec. 26 that the encampment will be closed, providing outreach teams time to continue to work with all residents to secure shelter or alternative housing. Outreach workers have been visiting the encampment for several months and increased targeted outreach efforts in December in effort to connect residents with shelter and other resources. As of Tuesday, all residents presently at the encampment had declined shelter and storage options offered to them.

Homeless encampments are illegal in Minneapolis and pose significant safety and public health risks to unsheltered people and surrounding communities. Multiple fires, minors living at the site, and winter weather have all contributed to increasingly unsafe conditions at this encampment. These conditions combined with the increased 50 shelter bed capacity that became available last week have informed the timing of the closure of this encampment.

The City’s focus, along with our County and State partners, is to get everyone into stable, safe, dignified, long-term housing. Encampments, especially in Minnesota winters, meet none of those goals."

City leaders had postponed plans to clear the encampment earlier this week because they believed a violent confrontation was possible based on encampment resident actions.

People living at the encampment were given other housing options, but they declined to accept them.

Homeless people starting camping in tents near the Quarry Shopping Center two years ago, and were given until Dec. 28 to clear out.

People living there weren't happy with the prospect.

"This is outrageous, it is illegal to turn people's heat off right now," said one man. "It's about humanity here."

The decision not to close the camp was made in a public statement late Wednesday:

Based on the totality of information the City received this (Wednesday) morning, it was clear to us that there was an intention to have a violent confrontation with City staff over this encampment. As a result, and in keeping with the City's commitment to de-escalation, the closure has been postponed.

For the past week, the City, Hennepin County, and partners worked to offer and connect all current Quarry encampment residents with indoor shelter space and storage options. This outreach work has additionally been happening for months. The City intentionally waited to post notice to close the encampment until there were enough shelter beds available for all residents. The City also spoke with leadership at Rescue Now yesterday and was advised that they have not had a full night (50 beds) since they opened last Wednesday. Rescue Now ensured that no one would be turned away.

As of yesterday afternoon, all residents presently at the Quarry encampment had declined shelter options presented to them by the City's Homeless Response Team.

Homeless encampments are illegal in Minneapolis and pose significant safety risks to unsheltered people and surrounding communities. Multiple fires, minors living at the site, and winter weather have all contributed to increasingly unsafe conditions at this encampment and the City's decision to move ahead with a closure.

In Minneapolis, larger issues remains concerning temporary living quarters.

"Encampments are not safe, encampments are not the quality of life that I would like our community members to be experincing," said Emily Bastian with Avivo, which operates a 100-unit homeless shelter in Minneapolis.

"We could easily operate another two or three more Aviva Villages in Hennepin County alone," she told Chad Hartman on WCCO.

Bastian said folks need services and help, particularly in the cold.

Comments / 10

Howard Kase-One Hudson
3d ago

Enabling people to live outside is not compassionate its complicit. These people were offered help and refused it. Again. I see now that a big part of the problem is enablers who refuse to hold these people accountable.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southsidepride.com

The women who moved a castle

Much has been written about the former White Castle on the corner of 33rd and Lyndale in South Minneapolis. It is certainly a curiosity. Something about it says it doesn’t belong there, this prefab fast-food restaurant in a largely residential neighborhood on a shady tree-lined street. It feels like the iconic little metal building is simply not in its native habitat, like a slider at a Minikahda Club wedding.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Arrest made in Minneapolis homicide, 80th in 2022

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting Friday night on the east side of downtown. The shooting death happened as city leaders reported that more than 1,000 were confiscated in 2022. The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. Friday near Hennepin Health Care and US...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Pipe bursts, flooding Minneapolis apartment building and displacing 21 families

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A pipe burst at an apartment building on Minneapolis’ north side, gushing water through all three floors and displacing more than 20 families. It was a terrifying sight for the families living at the Historic Bell Lofts at the corner of 21st and Bryant, as they watched water flood their units and demolish almost everything in its path.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man injured in shooting along Nicollet near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 16th Street. Police say that he was walking in the area when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle.The man ran to 15th after being struck.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not indicate where the man's injuries were, but said he was expected to recover.The incident remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Lakeville painting company found guilty of wage theft

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man Lakeville who owns and operates a commercial painting business has been charged with wage theft after failing to compensate employee for their labor – the first prosecuted under a new law. Frederick Leon Newell, 57, is charged with Wage Theft of more...
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme

LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
LAKEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Man shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after he was shot Friday night in Minneapolis. A statement from a Minneapolis police spokesperson released early Saturday morning says officers, as well as Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. near South Sixth Street and Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
territorysupply.com

7 Cozy Cabins for Rent Near Minneapolis, Minnesota

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. You don’t have to travel far from Minneapolis to enjoy a cozy cabin rental set amongst the natural beauty of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Twin...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

After deadly shooting, MOA begins random bag checks

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Christmas is behind us, but the holiday weekend is expected to be a busy one at Mall of America, and mall staff say visitors should expect to see heightened security, including random bag checks.The mall says those checks are part of what it calls "multiple layers" of its security strategy, and it comes only days after the shooting in Nordstrom which killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson.It's already the standard at airports and stadiums. It's still to be determined whether this will stay at Minnesota's most recognizable landmark. For now, Mall of America says the back checks are periodic...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man detained in Ethiopia, family pleads for help: "I am absolutely concerned for his life"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Family members say it's been nearly two days since they--or anyone--has heard from Tashitta Tufaa.Tashitta Tuffa is President and CEO of Metropolitan Transportation Network, based in Fridley.Tashitta Tufaa's family says he spent the last two weeks of 2022 in Ethiopia and was preparing to board a return flight to America when he was detained at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa."My uncle was actually with my father. They were supposed to board the same flights and both of their passports got confiscated for some reason," said Nuurasuu Tufaa, Tashitta's son. "I got a phone call from my mother...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy