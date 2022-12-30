Minneapolis begins clearing out homeless encampment near Quarry Center

The homeless encampment near the Quarry Shopping Center in northeast Minneapolis is being cleared out Friday morning.

Minneapolis media relations coordinator Sarah McKenzie confirmed that that process began in the 8:00 a.m. hour.

"Yes, in the process. I’m working on gathering more info to share soon," McKenzie told WCCO's Rusty Ray.

That information was shared with WCCO later Friday morning. The statement from the city reads:

"Today, the City closed the encampment next to the Quarry Shopping Center in northeast Minneapolis. Initially planned for Wednesday, the closure was postponed due to the totality of information the City received Wednesday morning. It became clear there was an intention to have a violent confrontation with City staff over this encampment.

When the site was secured this morning, there were six unsheltered individuals present. All individuals declined transportation to the Catholic Charities’ Opportunity Center for support, resources, and connection to shelter and housing opportunities. Two requested and received transportation from the City to alternate locations. The MPD had Chaplains on site to provide additional support to unsheltered individuals during this transition.

Ahead of the closure this morning, City leadership again confirmed with Rescue Now that they still had room available, and no one would be turned away.

The City posted notices on Dec. 21 and again on Dec. 26 that the encampment will be closed, providing outreach teams time to continue to work with all residents to secure shelter or alternative housing. Outreach workers have been visiting the encampment for several months and increased targeted outreach efforts in December in effort to connect residents with shelter and other resources. As of Tuesday, all residents presently at the encampment had declined shelter and storage options offered to them.

Homeless encampments are illegal in Minneapolis and pose significant safety and public health risks to unsheltered people and surrounding communities. Multiple fires, minors living at the site, and winter weather have all contributed to increasingly unsafe conditions at this encampment. These conditions combined with the increased 50 shelter bed capacity that became available last week have informed the timing of the closure of this encampment.

The City’s focus, along with our County and State partners, is to get everyone into stable, safe, dignified, long-term housing. Encampments, especially in Minnesota winters, meet none of those goals."

City leaders had postponed plans to clear the encampment earlier this week because they believed a violent confrontation was possible based on encampment resident actions.

People living at the encampment were given other housing options, but they declined to accept them.

Homeless people starting camping in tents near the Quarry Shopping Center two years ago, and were given until Dec. 28 to clear out.

People living there weren't happy with the prospect.

"This is outrageous, it is illegal to turn people's heat off right now," said one man. "It's about humanity here."

The decision not to close the camp was made in a public statement late Wednesday:

Based on the totality of information the City received this (Wednesday) morning, it was clear to us that there was an intention to have a violent confrontation with City staff over this encampment. As a result, and in keeping with the City's commitment to de-escalation, the closure has been postponed.

For the past week, the City, Hennepin County, and partners worked to offer and connect all current Quarry encampment residents with indoor shelter space and storage options. This outreach work has additionally been happening for months. The City intentionally waited to post notice to close the encampment until there were enough shelter beds available for all residents. The City also spoke with leadership at Rescue Now yesterday and was advised that they have not had a full night (50 beds) since they opened last Wednesday. Rescue Now ensured that no one would be turned away.

As of yesterday afternoon, all residents presently at the Quarry encampment had declined shelter options presented to them by the City's Homeless Response Team.

Homeless encampments are illegal in Minneapolis and pose significant safety risks to unsheltered people and surrounding communities. Multiple fires, minors living at the site, and winter weather have all contributed to increasingly unsafe conditions at this encampment and the City's decision to move ahead with a closure.

In Minneapolis, larger issues remains concerning temporary living quarters.

"Encampments are not safe, encampments are not the quality of life that I would like our community members to be experincing," said Emily Bastian with Avivo, which operates a 100-unit homeless shelter in Minneapolis.

"We could easily operate another two or three more Aviva Villages in Hennepin County alone," she told Chad Hartman on WCCO.

Bastian said folks need services and help, particularly in the cold.