Arizona State

AZFamily

More snow for the mountains beginning tonight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The polar jet is firmly entrenched across Arizona, and there’s no real signs it will be moving out any time soon for at least this series of storms. We’ll have one more winter storm tomorrow, after which it will begin to wind down for the rest of this week so that temperatures can recover to near average levels. In the meantime, we’ve got a First Alert Weather Day scheduled for Tuesday morning as there is a strong likelihood of rain for the morning ride into work as well as more snow in the mountains. That quick hitting storm should be well out of the Valley by Tuesday afternoon.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona!

PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is still moving through Arizona bringing rain, snow, gusty winds and a big dose of cold air. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel across the high country, so use caution if you...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona

The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!. As a winter storm passed through the state, many cities experienced power outages, slick roads, and heavy snowfall. First Alert Weather Day tomorrow: snow to the north, rain to the Valley. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Tuesday will be...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Tracking rain in metro Phoenix during winter storm

The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!. As a winter storm passed through the state, many cities experienced power outages, slick roads, and heavy snowfall. First Alert Weather Day tomorrow: snow to the north, rain to the Valley. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tuesday will be...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active start to 2023!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A First Alert Action Day remains in place Sunday as a storm system tracks through the state. Gusty winds, embedded thunder, and heavy rain possible in the valleys with this cold front. Most of southeastern Arizona is now included in a Wind Advisory through 8 PM Sunday.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Winter storm pushing through northern, western New Mexico this evening

Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push through northern and western NM this evening. Temperatures are quite mild ahead of this winter storm, however. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through the evening for the south. Rain showers and high-elevation snow will continue pushing east tonight. Snow levels slowly fall overnight as the cold front swings through the state, changing leftover rain to snow down to the valley floors.
NEW MEXICO STATE
AZFamily

Valley rain and mountain snow

Big weather changes on the way as winter storm heads toward Arizona. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Sunday due to expected snow in the mountains and rain in the Valley. First Alert WX Day declared for New Year's Day. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. A cold...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Weather delays schools, closes highways in Northern Arizona

Some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to operate on a delayed start and some roadways are closed due to the winter weather. Flagstaff Unified School District - School is canceled. Northland Preparatory Academy - School is canceled. Flagstaff Junior Academy - School is canceled. School closures and delays...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023

On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
ARIZONA STATE
ARIZONA STATE

