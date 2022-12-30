Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
More snow for the mountains beginning tonight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The polar jet is firmly entrenched across Arizona, and there’s no real signs it will be moving out any time soon for at least this series of storms. We’ll have one more winter storm tomorrow, after which it will begin to wind down for the rest of this week so that temperatures can recover to near average levels. In the meantime, we’ve got a First Alert Weather Day scheduled for Tuesday morning as there is a strong likelihood of rain for the morning ride into work as well as more snow in the mountains. That quick hitting storm should be well out of the Valley by Tuesday afternoon.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: More snow for the mountains, rain for the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The polar jet is firmly entrenched across Arizona, and there are no real signs it will be moving out any time soon. The last in a series of storms, one more tomorrow, should begin to wind down for the rest of this week so that temperatures can recover to near-average levels.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday with dangerous winter conditions in North, rain in Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It was a rainy start to the morning, with about a tenth of an inch of rain falling across the Valley. Showers should taper off this morning, with skies clearing somewhat by the afternoon for partly cloudy conditions and a high of 58 degrees. It’s a First Alert weather day across Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter weather system dumps more snow in northern Arizona
Arizona rang in the new year with more rain in the Phoenix area and snow in the high country. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona!
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is still moving through Arizona bringing rain, snow, gusty winds and a big dose of cold air. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel across the high country, so use caution if you...
AZFamily
Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona
The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!. As a winter storm passed through the state, many cities experienced power outages, slick roads, and heavy snowfall. First Alert Weather Day tomorrow: snow to the north, rain to the Valley. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Tuesday will be...
AZFamily
Tracking rain in metro Phoenix during winter storm
The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!. As a winter storm passed through the state, many cities experienced power outages, slick roads, and heavy snowfall. First Alert Weather Day tomorrow: snow to the north, rain to the Valley. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tuesday will be...
KOLD-TV
SR-64 remains closed near Grand Canyon; winter storm caused several freeway closure early Monday
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed: SR 64 is closed between mileposts 242 and 269 near the Grand Canyon. Several...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active start to 2023!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A First Alert Action Day remains in place Sunday as a storm system tracks through the state. Gusty winds, embedded thunder, and heavy rain possible in the valleys with this cold front. Most of southeastern Arizona is now included in a Wind Advisory through 8 PM Sunday.
KRQE News 13
Winter storm pushing through northern, western New Mexico this evening
Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push through northern and western NM this evening. Temperatures are quite mild ahead of this winter storm, however. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through the evening for the south. Rain showers and high-elevation snow will continue pushing east tonight. Snow levels slowly fall overnight as the cold front swings through the state, changing leftover rain to snow down to the valley floors.
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
AZFamily
Valley rain and mountain snow
Big weather changes on the way as winter storm heads toward Arizona. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Sunday due to expected snow in the mountains and rain in the Valley. First Alert WX Day declared for New Year's Day. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. A cold...
ABC 15 News
Weather delays schools, closes highways in Northern Arizona
Some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to operate on a delayed start and some roadways are closed due to the winter weather. Flagstaff Unified School District - School is canceled. Northland Preparatory Academy - School is canceled. Flagstaff Junior Academy - School is canceled. School closures and delays...
ABC 15 News
WHAT TO EXPECT: More snow, rain headed our way New Year's weekend
A big winter storm will be moving into Arizona on New Year's Day!. It will impact road travel and outdoor plans all across our state, so Sunday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm. We could get between a half of...
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
Dozens evacuated after storm brings flooding to Northern California
A storm over the weekend has brought heavy floods, high winds and landslides to Northern California. At least one person is dead and dozens more had to be evacuated. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
AZFamily
What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023
On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
Top 3 must-see Attractions in Arizona
Arizona is a state located in the southwestern region of the United States. It is known for its hot and dry desert climate, as well as its diverse landscape that includes forests, mountains, and canyons. The state is home to a number of iconic natural landmarks, such as the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
Comments / 0