FOX Sports
Howie Long on why Derek Carr is no longer the Raiders' starter and why he can't be in the building | FOX NFL Sunday
Howie Long breaks down why Las Vegas is playing the rest of the season without Derek Carr and why the QB isn't with the team. If Carr gets hurts, then the Raiders would owe Carr $40 million dollars.
WSOC-TV
PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 21-16
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Tommy Tremble #82 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with with Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) ((c) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl
ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night. Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The chyron described Manning as a... The post ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Jaguars star dies at 38
The Jacksonville Jaguars and NFL fans received some horrific news Monday when it was announced that former Jacksonville Jaguars player Uche Nwaneri had died Friday from an apparent heart attack at the age of 38. According to the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Nwaneri had driven from Georgia to West Lafayette to see his wife when Read more... The post Former Jaguars star dies at 38 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Bears reveal surprising Justin Fields plan
Even though the Chicago Bears are not in playoff contention and lost Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions in an absolute blowout with the final score at 41-10, Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields played the entire game from start to finish, and it sounds like we can expect the same thing when the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings this week.
NFL Head Coach Furious With Player's 'Trash' Celebration
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was disgusted with Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration after injuring Nick Foles on a sack in Sunday's game. According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Saturday said the veteran QB is "really sore" and will miss Week 18's regular season finale before calling Thibodeaux's celebration "tasteless" and "trash" and saying he wishes Indy's lineman would've intervened.
thecomeback.com
NFL player had shocking altercation with police officer
It appears that Atlanta Falcons practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson is in trouble with the law after a shocking incident with a police officer during a traffic stop. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Cameron Batson was arrested early Saturday morning after a traffic stop turned into a brawl with police and Batson fled the scene, leading police on a chase.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest
An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer. Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a...
Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring
While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
Scary Details Have Emerged From Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion
Concern surrounding Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his health continues to grow amid recent details surfacing out of Miami this week. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov): "[Tua] was watching film with Mike McDaniel on Monday and he struggled to remember some of the decisions he made during their loss to Green Bay. That's when they got concerned and had him tested for a concussion."
2024 5-star DB Charles Lester III names Florida among top five schools
Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview 2024 5-star cornerback Charles Lester III took the next step in his recruitment, by naming a top five list of schools on New Years Day. The teams included in the mix still for the talented Junior cornerback include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and Ohio State. The...
NFL World Furious With Patriots vs. Dolphins Officiating Mistake
The NFL world is pretty shocked by an officiating mistake in the New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins game on Sunday. New England appeared to force a fumble against Miami, though the Dolphins running back was ruled to have his forward progress stopped. "The Patriots forced a fumble and recovered......
Eagles DE Josh Sweat hospitalized with neck injury after head-on collision vs. Saints
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was hospitalized with a neck injury after a collision on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The injury took place early in the first quarter when Sweat dove to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice. Sweat hit Prentice's body with the crown of his helmet. He fell face first on the ground and remained prone as medical staff took the field to tend to him.
thecomeback.com
Browns player trashes Carson Wentz after win
The Cleveland Browns defeated Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day, 24-10. Oddsmakers listed the Commanders as 1.5-point favorites entering the contest. The usually inconsistent Browns defense held Wentz to a pitiful performance: 16 completions on 28 attempts for 148 yards and three interceptions. It was...
NFL Players Had To Quiet Crowd For Embarrassing Reason
It wasn't the best look for Washington Commanders fans on Sunday. Per NBCS' Pete Hailey, Washington players had to quiet the crowd as they chanted for Taylor Heinicke to come in while defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was down with an injury. Fans replied to Hailey's report out of Landover on...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh report
Reports about the Denver Broncos coaching search have emerged, saying that they are looking for someone “established” to be their head coach next year. One established person is Jim Harbaugh, the former San Francisco 49ers and current Michigan Wolverines head coach. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football...
thecomeback.com
Former star player takes job at Alabama
Former Green Bay Packers safety Ha-Ha Clinton Dix has a new job. The former NFL star will now be the director of player development down at Alabama. Clinton-Dix was an All-American under Nick Saban’s Bama defense back in 2013 and won national championships while there. Afterward, he was drafted by the Packers and played eight seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Packers.
Bruce Arians on Coaching: ‘I’m Smart Enough to Know It’s Over’
The Super Bowl LV champion retired from the Buccaneers on Mar. 30.
NFL Wide Receiver Facing 5 Charges After Police Incident
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson faces five criminal charges following Saturday morning's arrest. Per ESPN's Michael Rothstein, Batson was charged with assault, battery, aggravated assault against an on-duty officer, removing a public official's weapon, and driving to elude a police officer. He could face up to 20 years if convicted.
