Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
A Woman Claims Her Dad is a Serial Killer with 70 VictimsNikThurman, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
Related
kmaland.com
Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location: Fellowship Church in Oakland, Iowa. Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7.30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International. Cemetery: Burial will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date. Notes:. Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Cass...
kmaland.com
Virgil Briggs, 87, Maryville, MO previously Clarinda, IA
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Start: One Hour Before the service 10 am. Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery, Clarinda A's Baseball, Midwest Regional Dive Team or Three Oaks Hospice. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery:Maple Grove Cemetery (Guss Cemetery)
kmaland.com
Scott "Bird" Chaney, 59, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Memorials: Memorials may be payable to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri.
KETV.com
A mix of wintry precipitation is expected to impact Nebraska and parts of Iowa on Monday into Tuesday.
Monday could bring freezing rain and icing north of the metro starting in the afternoon. An ice storm warning will be in effect north of Omaha from noon on Monday to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. This includes the cities of Norfolk, Columbus, Tekamah, West Point, Blair, Fremont, David City, Onawa and Carroll, among others.
kmaland.com
Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Allen Place in Atlantic, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Annabelle Lange. The service will be recorded and available for viewing on the Roland Funeral Service website...
Pheasant season winds down in Iowa
(Area) Iowa’s pheasant hunting season will come to a close January 10th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says it’s been a good year for harvesting birds. “All in all it has been a good season. Talking to people that have been doing some pheasant hunting, overall they are finding some success and the month of December was just good.”
Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
iheart.com
Five Iowa Food Organizations Get Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants
(Undated) -- Five Iowa food organizations will receive grants from The Wellmark Foundation. The Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants will go toward ending food insecurity across the state. The more than $310,000 will be split between the five Iowa groups and two others in South Dakota. City of...
kmaland.com
Flood mitigation efforts, school voucher bill on Sieck's legislation radar
(Glenwood) -- As the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session approaches, one KMAland lawmaker hopes for continued flood mitigation to take a front-row seat. That's according to State Representative David Sieck, who earned himself re-election in November to the House's new 16th District -- including all of Fremont and Mills Counties and the central and eastern portions of Pottawattamie County. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sieck says he is looking forward to working with his new constituents.
kmaland.com
Northwest's Green, Howard honored by D2Football.com
(Maryville) -- Maryville alum and Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Elijah Green added another honor on Monday. Green and fellow Bearcat defensive lineman Zach Howard were named to the 2022 D2Football.com’s Elite 100 squad. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens in Council Bluffs after being closed by authorities
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Authorities closed part of Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 8:04 a.m., the westbound I-80 express lanes were closed at Exit 4B, according to authorities. Council Bluffs police said a male experiencing a mental health crisis climbed up onto a sign above...
kmaland.com
Saturday, December 31st
GIRLS: Bishop Neumann 68 Lourdes Central Catholic 38. BOYS: Bishop Neumann vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (MISSING)
KETV.com
House fire on New Year's Day kills Minden, Iowa man
A house fire on New Year's Day has killed one person, according to Iowa authorities. It happened on Park Street in Minden. "The page went out about 4:30,” said Josh Dau. Josh Dau is a volunteer firefighter in Minden, Iowa. Overnight New Years Eve, his pager went off with...
kmaland.com
Creighton's Ronsiek lands on Big East Weekly Honor Roll
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Emma Ronsiek has been named to the Big East Conference Weekly Honor Roll. Ronsiek led Creighton in scoring in back-to-back games last week, averaging 17.0 points, including 22 in a comeback win at DePaul. View the complete release from the Big East Conference linked here.
kmaland.com
Atlantic boys carrying two game win streak into 2023 behind improved defense
(Atlantic) -- A pair of wins to end 2022 has the Atlantic boys basketball team feeling confident heading into the second half of the season. The Trojans (3-5) come into 2023 with some momentum after wins over Shenandoah and Nodaway Valley. The key to the Trojans' recent run? The defense,...
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
kmaland.com
KMAland Basketball (12/31): Bishop Neumann girls beat Lourdes Central Catholic
(KMAland) -- Bishop Neumann beat Lourdes Central Catholic in KMAland girls basketball action Saturday. GIRLS: Bishop Neumann 68 Lourdes Central Catholic 38. BOYS: Bishop Neumann vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (MISSING) No Stats Reported.
norfolkneradio.com
Fentanyl being seized in record numbers in the Midwest
OMAHA - Nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division in its five-state area this year, a significant increase from last year. Public Information Officer Emily Murray says there’s no city or town that’s immune from seeing fentanyl in its...
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
Comments / 0