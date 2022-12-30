WWD asked industry figures the following questions: What is going to be the driver of your business in the next six months? Where do you see the menswear market moving? Ken Gushner, president, Boyds of Philadelphia:More from WWDSaks Unveils 2022 Holiday Windows with Elton JohnTodd Snyder Men's Spring 2023A Look at Saks' New Men's Advanced Designer Floor I believe the driver(s) for our business will be the overall development of our new permanent store that we opened in the suburbs, and the continuation of men emerging from “stay and work at home” into the workplace and social arena. As for where we see...

