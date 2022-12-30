ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Logic and his wife are expecting their second child. The “1-800-273-8255” rapper and Brittney Noell took to Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 1) to reveal the good news. The couple’s video showed Noell lying on a medical cot wearing a mask as they look at the monitor giving them their first peek at their child. More from VIBE.comSummer Walker Announces Birth Of TwinsElisabeth Ovesen, Formerly Karrine Steffans, Announces PregnancyErykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula Throughout the clip captioned with “Happy New Baby,” a track from Logic can be heard proclaiming that this was a “good day.” “It’s a...
Tom Karen, designer of Raleigh Chopper and Marble Run, dies aged 96

Tom Karen, the British designer behind the Raleigh Chopper and Marble Run has died aged 96, his family have confirmed. His daughter Eugenie told the Guardian: “It was a privilege to have been close to such a creative person. He made things constantly and even his most throwaway creations were things to be treasured. I have a paper Spitfire that he casually made for my sons in minutes, but it captures the aircraft’s character perfectly.

