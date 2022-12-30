Logic and his wife are expecting their second child. The “1-800-273-8255” rapper and Brittney Noell took to Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 1) to reveal the good news. The couple’s video showed Noell lying on a medical cot wearing a mask as they look at the monitor giving them their first peek at their child. More from VIBE.comSummer Walker Announces Birth Of TwinsElisabeth Ovesen, Formerly Karrine Steffans, Announces PregnancyErykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula Throughout the clip captioned with “Happy New Baby,” a track from Logic can be heard proclaiming that this was a “good day.” “It’s a...

18 MINUTES AGO