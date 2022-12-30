With this deliciously easy Air Fryer Chicken Enchiladas recipe, you make the chicken and the enchiladas in the air fryer. No separate pan needed!. What I really love about this recipe is that the whole meal is made in the air fryer. You not only cook the enchiladas in the air fryer but you cook the chicken as well! My family loves enchiladas and this is the perfect amount for my smaller family. If you have larger family, you can easily double this recipe! If you are looking for a new and fun recipe to make in your air fryer then you should give this Air Fryer Chicken Enchiladas recipe a try!

11 DAYS AGO