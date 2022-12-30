Read full article on original website
Related
Emerald Media
College Cooking: Crockpot Beef Stew
I have the perfect recipe for all my crockpot owners out there! Crockpot stew is one of the newest additions that I’ve added to my fall menu. Whether it’s chicken, beef or vegetable, stews have been at the forefront of my dinners as of late. It’s been my goal for so long to make a beef stew, I can finally check this recipe off my list.
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak
A set-it-and-forget-it shortcut version of a classic. Salisbury Steak has a long history of being an economical meal that still manages to feel indulgent. (Not to mention super comforting too!) It’s an easy enough stovetop meal to throw together, but sometimes the crockpot makes things even easier. That’s the case with this Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak — same meaty, hearty taste you know and love, with a delicious savory onion gravy, but it’s a set-it-and-forget kind of operation. And we all need those once in a while.
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Chicken Enchiladas
With this deliciously easy Air Fryer Chicken Enchiladas recipe, you make the chicken and the enchiladas in the air fryer. No separate pan needed!. What I really love about this recipe is that the whole meal is made in the air fryer. You not only cook the enchiladas in the air fryer but you cook the chicken as well! My family loves enchiladas and this is the perfect amount for my smaller family. If you have larger family, you can easily double this recipe! If you are looking for a new and fun recipe to make in your air fryer then you should give this Air Fryer Chicken Enchiladas recipe a try!
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
Healthy Recipe: Leftover Turkey Biscuit Muffins
These leftover muffins are the perfect breakfast during the holidays. Often after holiday feasts including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, we find ourselves with a lot of leftover turkey, and we can only eat so many turkey sandwiches. Instead of letting turkey go bad, why not put it to good use the next day for family breakfast? These leftover muffins are super easy to make and a great option when you want a savory, impressive breakfast for the whole family.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tuscan Lamb Skillet
Craving Italian food? Break out of the typical pizza and pasta mold with this Tuscan-style lamb. Featuring cannellini beans and Italian tomatoes flavored with garlic and rosemary, it will transport you straight to your favorite villa!. Learn about the Mediterranean diet in "Five Reasons to Try the Mediterranean Diet." Ingredients.
The Daily South
Spiraled Sweet Potato Gratin
Put away your spiralizer—all you need is a good, sharp knife to prepare this impressive and delicious holiday side dish. Although this gratin looks impressive, it’s surprisingly simple to assemble—simply layer thin slices of sweet potato in slightly overlapping circles until you fill up the dish. Those beautifully layered sweet potatoes then get drowned in a thyme- and garlic-infused cream before being baked until perfectly tender.
Comments / 0