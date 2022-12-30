Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
KING-5
Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick
SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
Yardbarker
Seahawks' Pete Carroll: 'Luckiest Thing to Ever Happen' to Jets Coach Robert Saleh
The Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets will have to channel any unrelated or outside emotion toward physicality on the football field when the two teams meet for a must-win game at Lumen Field on Sunday. But for Jets coach Robert Saleh, it's difficult to ignore his connections to the...
NFL world reacts to wild Russell Wilson stat
This has not been the NFL season Russell Wilson likely envisioned when he was traded to the Denver Broncos last March. Wilson signed a giant five-year, $245 million extension in September (with $165 million guaranteed), but he and the team have both struggled all season. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Russell Wilson stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
How Huskies' 9 Portal Transfer Newcomers Fared This Season
Well before the Alamo Bowl was played, Kalen DeBoer was in a competitive mood while sitting with the media one afternoon. As the early recruiting signing period came and went, the first-year University of Washington football coach casually mentioned how other programs were just now catching on that his staff was pretty good at judging talent.
Sports world shows outpouring of support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Best of us’
Teams, players and coaches from around football flooded social media with support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after a first-quarter tackle during the Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field before being taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition, according to the NFL. The game was suspended by the league. Hamlin’s agent Jordan Rooney later provided an update. “His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” Hamlin’s agent, Rooney, tweeted later Monday evening. “They are currently running tests.” While all this was folding, countless people sent prayers, support and well wishes to the former Pittsburgh football star. The Bengals led 7-3 before the game was called.
Damar Hamlin’s charity raises incredible numbers after his injury
Damar Hamlin’s injury during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals is the scariest incident that the NFL has faced on the field since Detroit Lions receiver Chuck Hughes passed away during a 1971 game against the Chicago Bears. It quickly became apparent that Hamlin’s injury was far more serious than even Read more... The post Damar Hamlin’s charity raises incredible numbers after his injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kirkland Completes Impressive Run as Dominant Husky Lineman
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jaxson Kirkland is finally done with college football, finished after spending six seasons at the University of Washington, going out on a triumphant note after sharing in a 27-20 victory over Texas in the Alamo Bowl. On Thursday, the 6-foot-7, 340-pound senior offensive guard from...
Packers, Seahawks and Lions still alive for No. 7 seed in NFC playoffs
One of three teams will be the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs by the end of next weekend: the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks or Detroit Lions. All three teams are 8-8 entering Week 18. Six other playoff spots have been clinched in the NFC. The Philadelphia Eagles,...
Comments / 1