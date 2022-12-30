Joan Seamon Putnam, 83, of Morehead City passed away Sunday January 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of Joan’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City with Pastor Dr. Nate Leonard officiating. Interment will be private; the family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center at the church.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO