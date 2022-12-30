Read full article on original website
Area Death Notices - Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 & 2
Joan Seamon Putnam, 83, of Morehead City passed away Sunday January 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of Joan’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City with Pastor Dr. Nate Leonard officiating. Interment will be private; the family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center at the church.
It’s time to renew golf cart permits in Cape Carteret
CAPE CARTERET — When the calendar flipped to 2023 at midnight on Dec. 31, 2022 golf cart permits expired, so it’s time for those who use them in Cape Carteret to renew them. Town Manager Frank Rush said last week the permits cost $75 and will be good...
Swansboro businesses took advantage of PPP dollars
From “one-truck chucks” to large healthcare operations, from Hubert to Morehead City, area businesses lined up for free money from Uncle Sam. Just released data on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is available online at FederalPay.org’s website. What began as a program designed...
TOP 10 SPORTS STORIES for 2022: Big Rock leads the way for second year in a row
MOREHEAD CITY — The 2022 athletic year proved to be a newsworthy one. Instead of a top 10 list, the News-Times could have easily compiled a selection of the top 20 sports stories. Fishing tournaments led the way. The Big Rock Blue Marlin continued to get bigger, and the...
