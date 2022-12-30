Read full article on original website
Officer 'grazed' by bullet, standoff with armed man in Clearwater ends
CLEARWATER, Fla. — An officer was "grazed" by a bullet as the Clearwater Police Department worked to safely remove an armed man from a home on Sunday evening. The officer, who hasn't been identified by the department, is expected to be OK. The man who barricaded himself inside a...
Man arrested after barricading himself in a Clearwater home
A man barricaded himself inside a home Sunday night after police received reports of gunshots in the area.
Florida Woman Arrested in Carjacking of County Truck
TAMPA - State troopers arrested a woman suspected of hijacking a Hillsborough County truck and injuring a county employee Tuesday. The Hillsborough sheriff's office says a county inspector left his F-150 pickup running Tuesday morning as he looked over a new residence. The sheriff says 22-year-old McKenya Thomas got into the truck and the inspector climbed in to stop her. She sped away and threw the victim from the truck. He was treated for life threatening injuries at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recocer.
Clearwater woman accused of stealing nearly $29K from employer
A Clearwater woman was arrested on New Year's Eve after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.
Owner of Bartow company gets 10 years in prison for forced labor of Mexican workers
The owner of a Bartow-based farm labor company was sentenced to 118 months in prison on Thursday for leading a conspiracy that trapped Mexican agricultural workers into forced labor in the U.S. between 2015 and 2017. Bladimir Moreno, 55, the owner of Los Villatoros Harvesting LLC at 8331 Alturas Road...
Sarasota deputy fired after sending explicit messages to arrestee
A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy was dismissed from duty after an investigation found he made several sexual advances on a woman and offered to "get her off" her charges following her arrest in October.
SWAT team apprehends barricaded suspect from Clearwater home after officer grazed by a bullet
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home off of Ridge Avenue near Leverne Street in Clearwater. The incident began prior to 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Officers were in the area of the home due to reports of gunshots...
Teenager in critical condition after shooting at Curtis Hixon Park
A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Tampa on Sunday.
Man stabbed to death with broken bottle at New Year’s Eve party, Hillsborough County deputies say
A man died after being stabbed multiple times with a broken bottle at a New Year's Eve party in Hillsborough County.
Polk County man who ran human trafficking operation sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison
A Polk County man will spend nearly 10 years behind bars for leading a forced farm labor operation that spanned several states, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Largo couple accused of brutally attacking man with metal pipe during robbery
Two people from Largo were accused of attacking a man and leaving him seriously injured during a robbery on Monday.
Deputies searching for missing Hillsborough County man with dementia
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went missing on Sunday.
Madeira Beach man impersonated Air Force ‘special agent’ at smoke shop, deputies say
A man was accused of impersonating a U.S. Air Force "special agent" at a Madeira Beach smoke shop.
Lakeland man charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve
A Lakeland man who was barred from contacting his wife amid felony domestic violence charges has now been charged with first-degree murder after she was shot to death on Christmas Eve, police say. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that Shameka Lockett, 39, was found...
St. Pete woman accused of leaving 4 children, including infant, alone at home
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Thursday after she allegedly left four children alone at home.
Bradenton woman, 80, dies after being ejected in wrong-way DUI crash: FHP
An 80-year-old woman from Bradenton died after being ejected during a crash on Sunday.
1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck in Tampa, FHP says
A Land O'Lakes man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Bearss Avenue and Nebraska Avenue in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Lakeland police find mother, 2 young sons dead in submerged car
Lakeland authorities are investigating the deaths of two young children and a woman whose bodies were found in a submerged vehicle early Friday morning.
Pasco deputies search for missing, endangered man last seen on New Year’s Day
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man who is missing and considered endangered. Deputies said Michael Russell was last seen around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the Villa Drive area of Hudson. Russell is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs […]
Spring Hill man sentenced for making, using counterfeit cash in Florida
A Spring Hill man was sentenced to time in federal prison for producing counterfeit cash in a "scheme...to defraud businesses."
