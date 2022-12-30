ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Akron Beacon Journal

Deshaun Watson goes to Washington to continue the process of growing with Cleveland Browns

LANDOVER, Md. − The offense for the Browns since Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension has struggled to find way to put a lot of points on the scoreboard. Granted, one could point to a variety of legitimate reasons behind some of those struggles. The rust Watson developed in not playing a regular-season game in 700 days prior to his debut on Dec. 4 at the Houston Texans, or less-than-ideal weather in the final two home games against the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers

DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

NBA doubles down on terrible call at end of Heat-Jazz game

The NBA is admitting wrongdoing for an awful call in the Miami Heat-Utah Jazz game on Saturday … not. Miami was leading Utah by three points with less than ten seconds left in the fourth quarter. Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen pulled up for a long-range attempt to try to tie the game but badly... The post NBA doubles down on terrible call at end of Heat-Jazz game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
