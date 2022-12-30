Read full article on original website
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood, but he's emerged stronger since.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Boldy Told Dennis Schroder Before The Game Against The Hawks That He'd Score 40 Points
LeBron James marked his 38th birthday with a memorable performance, as the King erupted for a season-high 47 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers were trailing at half time and it was close late in the game as well, but James ensured they got over the line in the end.
Warriors Land Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma In Bold Trade Scenario
When you win an NBA title, you’re supposed to be good the following season. That’s how it works, right?. Generally speaking, yes. At the same time, you may look a little compromised. That would be a consequence of what’s commonly known as “championship malaise”. Think...
Dennis Rodman described former Chicago Bulls teammate as "Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan"
Ron Harper’s veteran presence on offense and defense helped the Bulls win three NBA championships.
Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Is Definitely On His Mount Rushmore Of NBA Players
Magic Johnson has claimed LeBron James is on the Mt. Rushmore of NBA stars.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today
Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Miami Heat But There Is Potentially One Obstacle
LeBron James is balling out at a level that no one had expected him to at the age he is at. But considering that the Lakers are struggling, this has given rise to conversations about him potentially moving on. There's not a franchise in the NBA that wouldn't love to have LBJ on their roster, but making a move for him won't be easy.
Shaquille O'Neal Surprisingly Says He Doesn't Support Any NBA Team
Shaquille O'Neal doesn't cheer for any NBA franchise.
Kyrie Irving Sends Big Warning To The Rest Of The NBA
Kyrie Irving wants the rest of the NBA to know that he's on a mission this season.
LeBron James Wore New Shoes During 47-Point Performance
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted a new colorway of his signature Nike shoes on his birthday.
Lakers: NBA Pundit Proposes Deal To Send LeBron James Back To Miami Heat
Could a trade help both sides?
Deshaun Watson goes to Washington to continue the process of growing with Cleveland Browns
LANDOVER, Md. − The offense for the Browns since Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension has struggled to find way to put a lot of points on the scoreboard. Granted, one could point to a variety of legitimate reasons behind some of those struggles. The rust Watson developed in not playing a regular-season game in 700 days prior to his debut on Dec. 4 at the Houston Texans, or less-than-ideal weather in the final two home games against the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.
NBA Fans Want Donovan Mitchell To Convince The Cavaliers Front Office And Land LeBron James Again
NBA fans want to see LeBron James back with the Cleveland Cavaliers and they want Donovan Mitchell to make it happen.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
Kevin Durant Made NBA History On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made NBA history in Saturday night's game.
NBA doubles down on terrible call at end of Heat-Jazz game
The NBA is admitting wrongdoing for an awful call in the Miami Heat-Utah Jazz game on Saturday … not. Miami was leading Utah by three points with less than ten seconds left in the fourth quarter. Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen pulled up for a long-range attempt to try to tie the game but badly... The post NBA doubles down on terrible call at end of Heat-Jazz game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: After calling a perfect game, Ryan Day hands it away with awful choice
With Ohio sports betting LIVE NOW, you can sign-up today and get hundreds of dollars in bonuses to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Ryan Day trudged to the mound in the 9th inning, perfect game still intact....
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
Hoops Rumors
