theadvocate.com
Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade
The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
theadvocate.com
Two men arrested in Belize shooting death of New Orleans nursing student
Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a LSU nursing student who was inadvertently caught in their crossfire in San Pedro, Belize, the police commissioner said Saturday. The suspects, who are brothers, were to be booked with murder of tourist J'Bria Bowens and possession of guns to...
theadvocate.com
He is not going far: Lutcher quarterback announces UL as college choice to start 2023
With a new year comes a new opportunity for Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye Winfield. The senior announced his commitment to UL on Twitter at midnight, to kickoff 2023. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Winfield led the Bulldogs to the LHSAA’s Division II nonselect title last month. The 28-25 victory over North DeSoto gave Lutcher its ninth LHSAA title. Former UL star Blaine Gautier, the Louisiana Offensive Player in the year in 2012, also played QB for Lutcher.
theadvocate.com
Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office searches for Hammond man accused of attempted murder
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a Hammond man accused of attempted second degree murder. Deputies say Treandis Walker, 27, is wanted for attempted second degree murder following an incident from May. No other information regarding the alleged crime has been released. The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with...
theadvocate.com
Here's our favorite photos from the pages of The Ascension Advocate in 2022
It's time to say goodbye to 2022. It was quite a year, one many are glad to see in the rearview mirror. At The Ascension Advocate, we're looking back at some of our favorite and memorable photos published and unpublished. Sometimes, a nice photo runs online and not in the paper due to space issues.
theadvocate.com
Live updates: LSU looks to finish on strong note vs. Purdue in the Citrus Bowl
LSU faces Purdue at noon on Monday in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, with the Tigers looking to take advantage of a situation where the Boilermakers are under the transition of a new head coach. Brian Kelly's LSU squad rolls in with an SEC West title, and much of its...
theadvocate.com
LSU and Tulane in position for bowl game success: Best bets for Jan. 2
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
