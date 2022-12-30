ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade

The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

He is not going far: Lutcher quarterback announces UL as college choice to start 2023

With a new year comes a new opportunity for Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye Winfield. The senior announced his commitment to UL on Twitter at midnight, to kickoff 2023. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Winfield led the Bulldogs to the LHSAA’s Division II nonselect title last month. The 28-25 victory over North DeSoto gave Lutcher its ninth LHSAA title. Former UL star Blaine Gautier, the Louisiana Offensive Player in the year in 2012, also played QB for Lutcher.
LUTCHER, LA
theadvocate.com

Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office searches for Hammond man accused of attempted murder

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a Hammond man accused of attempted second degree murder. Deputies say Treandis Walker, 27, is wanted for attempted second degree murder following an incident from May. No other information regarding the alleged crime has been released. The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with...
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's our favorite photos from the pages of The Ascension Advocate in 2022

It's time to say goodbye to 2022. It was quite a year, one many are glad to see in the rearview mirror. At The Ascension Advocate, we're looking back at some of our favorite and memorable photos published and unpublished. Sometimes, a nice photo runs online and not in the paper due to space issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy