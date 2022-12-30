ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Highschool Basketball Pro

Church Hill, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Tri-Cities Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Volunteer High School on January 02, 2023, 14:30:00.
CHURCH HILL, TN
wjhl.com

Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken down after 2+ years

Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial began. Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken …. Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

School officials: Cold snap plus TVA rolling blackouts leave some schools wet

KINGSPORT — 2023-01-01_sprinklers_frozen Area school system fire sprinkler systems and pipes burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials' complaints about TVA's rolling...
KINGSPORT, TN
WBIR

Greene Co. state of emergency lifted

A boil water notice and state of emergency are now over in Greene County. Leaders say conditions with the water system have improved.
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Changes on tap for Bays Mountain in the coming year

KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors. “They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Camper destroyed in Carter County fire

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that crews assisted the Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire in the 1900 block of Dave Buck Road. Fire crews arrived at […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
KINGSPORT, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Bristol, TN

Situated in Sullivan County, Bristol is one of Tennessee’s many cities that offers great tourist experiences. It’s also a twin city of Bristol, Virginia. Previously owned by Reverend James King, Bristol is known as country music’s home or birthplace. Besides music, the city also has plenty of...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Hikers rescued in Greene County

Greene County crews rescued two hikers in the Sampson Mountain wilderness near Horse Creek Park after efforts that lasted 16 hours Saturday. Authorities say the two had hiked during the day on Friday but called 911 after later realizing they would not make it to their car before dark. Rescuers...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Update: State of emergency & Boil water notice to end in Greene County

Officials say that the boil water notice, and the state of emergency in Greene County are officially ending at 12 p.m. Saturday. This comes after conditions of the entire water system have improved. Also, the gains in pressure and capacity are sufficiently sustainable to reconnect car washes, according Greeneville Water...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on Christmas

Jonesborough officials are beginning to gain ground on the multiple water system failures. Officials reported the main water tank is now holding steady at 31 feet as of noon Thursday, December 29. Crews restored service to Embreville, Bumpus Cove, and Highway 107 - bringing approximately 1,000 customers back online. Officials continued monitoring the tank until 3 p.m. today before moving on to the Conklin Road area.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

