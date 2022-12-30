Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
cartercountysports.com
Friday Round-up: Ramsey Pushes Unaka Past Rockwood; Lady Cyclones Use Big Third Quarter To Advance
Unaka 58, Rockwood 42 (girls) The Lady Rangers opened a double-digit lead in the second quarter and never looked back. After Unaka held a slim 14-3 lead after the first quarter, the Lady Rangers held Rockwood to just two points in the second quarter to take a 29-15 lead at the half.
Church Hill, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Tri-Cities Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Volunteer High School on January 02, 2023, 14:30:00.
wjhl.com
Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken down after 2+ years
Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial began. Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken …. Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial...
Johnson City Press
School officials: Cold snap plus TVA rolling blackouts leave some schools wet
KINGSPORT — 2023-01-01_sprinklers_frozen Area school system fire sprinkler systems and pipes burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials' complaints about TVA's rolling...
WBIR
Greene Co. state of emergency lifted
A boil water notice and state of emergency are now over in Greene County. Leaders say conditions with the water system have improved.
WATE
No clean water in Cocke County
The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
Stolen from twice: JC family loses home in fire and is victim of robbery
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Within the course of four months, the Bennett family lost almost everything they had worked for. In the early morning hours of Sept. 17, their home caught on fire, destroying the entire back half of the home. Melissa and Bobby Bennett have three boys together. “Thirty years of a marriage […]
Kingsport Times-News
Changes on tap for Bays Mountain in the coming year
KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors. “They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
Veterans Voices: 120 years of US history revealed at Mountain Home National Cemetery
The following is the final in a series of Veterans Voices reports on the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — Before there was the Mountain Home National Cemetery, there was a United States congressman with a dream. “Preston Brownlow, who was the first district Congressman, wanted to have […]
COVID-19 finally ends a year with a whimper, but region deaths again outpaced state and nation in 2022
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time in three years, Northeast Tennesseans celebrated a Christmas last weekend without the specter of COVID-19 death impacting the good times. On Christmas Eve 2021, Northeast Tennessee was ramping up to yet another surge of COVID deaths, as the Omicron variant took hold. Ballad Health hospitals had […]
Camper destroyed in Carter County fire
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that crews assisted the Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire in the 1900 block of Dave Buck Road. Fire crews arrived at […]
wcyb.com
Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bristol, TN
Situated in Sullivan County, Bristol is one of Tennessee’s many cities that offers great tourist experiences. It’s also a twin city of Bristol, Virginia. Previously owned by Reverend James King, Bristol is known as country music’s home or birthplace. Besides music, the city also has plenty of...
wcyb.com
Hikers rescued in Greene County
Greene County crews rescued two hikers in the Sampson Mountain wilderness near Horse Creek Park after efforts that lasted 16 hours Saturday. Authorities say the two had hiked during the day on Friday but called 911 after later realizing they would not make it to their car before dark. Rescuers...
wcyb.com
Update: State of emergency & Boil water notice to end in Greene County
Officials say that the boil water notice, and the state of emergency in Greene County are officially ending at 12 p.m. Saturday. This comes after conditions of the entire water system have improved. Also, the gains in pressure and capacity are sufficiently sustainable to reconnect car washes, according Greeneville Water...
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on Christmas
Jonesborough officials are beginning to gain ground on the multiple water system failures. Officials reported the main water tank is now holding steady at 31 feet as of noon Thursday, December 29. Crews restored service to Embreville, Bumpus Cove, and Highway 107 - bringing approximately 1,000 customers back online. Officials continued monitoring the tank until 3 p.m. today before moving on to the Conklin Road area.
Kingsport Times-News
CEO of Kingsport retirement home dies in Florida
Glenn Barclay, CEO and co-founder of The Blake at Kingsport, was struck and killed this week by a train in Florida. Barclay, 57, died on Monday in Pensacola, Florida.
Tennessee state law restricted 10-month-old from returning home from the hospital
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 10-month-old Quinlee Mae got to spend her first Christmas home in Hawkins County after being in and out of the hospital for three months. Much of that time has been spent hours away in Nashville. Quinlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in November called Spinal muscular atrophy […]
erwinrecord.net
From the Managing Editor's Desk: Storm issues warning about power grid that we should heed
I made it through Christmas 2022, although I still feel like I’m thawing from the deep freeze that the holiday became when Winter Storm Elliott froze much of the country, including Unicoi County and the surrounding region, in its tracks. As names go, Elliott sounds like a friendly chap,...
