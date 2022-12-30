5 Aliquippa players among 12 WPIAL athletes picked for Class 4A all-state football team
The Aliquippa football team made its annual trip to the WPIAL championship game this fall and proceeded to roll all the way to the PIAA final, again.
After finishing 13-1 and adding another WPIAL championship to the school’s trophy case, Aliquippa garnered some individual honors Friday, as five players were selected to the Pa. Football Writers Class 4A all-state team.
Senior offensive linemen Neco Eberhardt and Naquan Crowder, senior defensive back D.J. Walker, junior linebacker Cameron Lindsey and sophomore running back Tiqwai Hayes were honored.
The Quips, playing three classifications higher than their enrollment, reached the WPIAL championship game for a 15th straight season. They defeated rival Central Valley, 34-7, in the district title game and, after beating Allentown Central Catholic in the PIAA semifinals, lost to Bishop McDevitt, 41-18, in the state final to end a 25-game winning streak.
Hayes was named the Trib HSSN Class 4A player of the year after he followed up an amazing freshman season by rushing for 1,982 yards and scored 30 touchdowns this fall. In the WPIAL title game, he rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns. In his two-year career, he has 496 carries for 3,728 yards and 53 touchdowns.
Lindsey, a four-star linebacker recruit, led the Quips with more than 100 tackles and three forced fumbles and also scored five TDs. He has scholarship offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Kent State, Maryland, Syracuse, UConn and UMass and is ranked the No. 17 linebacker in the country by Rivals.
Walker had seven interceptions this fall and also was a big-play threat on offense with 33 receptions for 586 yards and six touchdowns. He has more than a dozen Division I college offers.
Also recognized on the Class 4A all-state team were Armstrong senior quarterback Cadin Olsen, Trinity senior offensive lineman Ty Banco, Laurel Highlands senior athlete Rodney Gallagher, Central Valley senior defensive lineman Jackson Tonya, Thomas Jefferson senior defensive lineman Jordan Mayer, Central Valley senior defensive back Jayvin Thompson and McKeesport senior defensive back Bobbie Boyd.
Olsen, a Penn recruit, led the WPIAL in passing with 3,210 yards and 43 touchdowns and finished his career with 7,819 yards, which ranks seventh in WPIAL history.
Gallagher started the season at wide receiver and caught four touchdowns before moving back to quarterback. He then passed for 1,272 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 690 yards and 11 more scores. Gallagher signed with West Virginia to play wide receiver.
Mayer, a Wisconsin commit, had 47 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble for the Jaguars.
Thompson, who signed with Georgetown, scored 16 touchdowns for the WPIAL Class 4A runners-up and had 37 catches for 683 yards. Defensively, he added 69 tackles and five interceptions for a team that had a 36-game winning streak.
Boyd was a two-way standout for the Tigers, who ran for 1,164 yards, scored 15 touchdowns and added seven interceptions.
Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders and Jeff Weachter were named the player and coach of the year, respectively, after leading their team to the PIAA Class 4A title.
The all-state team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The Class A, 2A and 3A teams were released Thursday. Class 4A, 5A and 6A are being revealed Friday.
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 200, sophomore
Cadin Olsen, Armstrong – 6-5, 225, senior
Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore – 5-8, 170, senior
Running back
Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa – 6-1, 194, sophomore
Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 190, senior
Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban – 5-8, 190, senior
Noah Schultz, Crestwood – 6-1, 170, senior
Abu Kamara, Interboro – 6-1, 205, senior
Parker Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 205, senior
Wide receiver
Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 185, senior
Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt – 6-1, 190, junior
Jareel Calhoun, Allentown Central Catholic – 5-9, 150, sophomore
Offensive line
Gabriel Arena, Bishop McDevitt – 6-5, 295, senior
Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa – 6-2, 285, senior
John Jones, Crestwood – 6-1, 275, senior
Luke Springman, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 225, senior
Ty Banco, Trinity – 6-1, 274, senior
Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa – 6-3, 331, senior
Athlete
Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands – 5-11, 175, senior
Khalon Simmons, Meadville – 5-9, 175, senior
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central – 5-8, 185, junior
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 300, senior
Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 250, senior
Jackson Tonya, Central Valley – 6-2, 231, senior
Magnus Bibla, Crestwood – 6-2, 219, senior
Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson – 6-5, 210, senior
Linebacker
Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 225, senior
Kade Werner, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 200, senior
Ethan Hosak, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 215, senior
Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central – 5-10, 195, senior
Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa – 6-2, 200, junior
Griffin Patridge, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 190, senior
Defensive back
D.J. Walker, Aliquippa – 6-1, 175, senior
Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley – 6-2, 185, senior
Nick Miscavage, Crestwood – 5-8, 140, senior
Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport – 5-9, 175, senior
Specialist
Breck Miller, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 180, senior
Carter Young, Selinsgrove – 5-10, 173, junior
Athlete
Isaiah Session, Bonner Prendergast – 5-10, 185, junior
Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 195, senior
Caiden Shaffer, Allentown Central Catholic – 5-10, 205, senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Weachter, Bishop McDevitt
Tags: Aliquippa, Armstrong, Central Valley, Laurel Highlands, McKeesport, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity
Comments / 2