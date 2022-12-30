Read full article on original website
Jane
3d ago
Evers shouldn't been elected what a disrespectable governor running our state that's what happened when people vote for don't the truth he's a liable like our president is. People need to listen what's going on in our country just liked happening with all the immigration coming across our border. The people in Texas are having trouble of these immigrants breaking into their homes and ranches. It's not safe anymore. 😕
Reply
5
Cindrow
3d ago
Please define “low-level, non violent” criminals. The article does a terrible job of explaining what exactly our esteemed guvna did.
Reply(1)
2
Related
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov.-elect Rodriguez to deliver Inaugural address at State Capitol
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez will address the public Tuesday during their 2023 Inaugural address. According to the Office of the Governor, the Inaugural address will take place at the Wisconsin State Capitol during Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony. The swearing-in will begin...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
kscj.com
NEW YEAR BRINGS 11 NEW LAWS IN IOWA
IOWA LAWMAKERS PASSED MORE THAN 150 BILLS THIS PAST YEAR, AND ELEVEN OF THEM WILL GO INTO EFFECT ON JANUARY 1ST. THE STATE’S NINE INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAX RATES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO FOUR, RANGING FROM FOUR-POINT-FOUR PERCENT TO SIX PERCENT. AN UPDATE TO IOWA’S BOTTLE BILL RAISES THE HANDLING...
captimes.com
State Debate: Praise for Ukraine's Zelensky, darts for Mandela Barnes among today's topics
In a column for the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr praises Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky for ending 2022 on a high note. He adds kudos for U.S. President Joe Biden for solid support for Zelensky. The Janesville Gazette's new editor Karyn Saemann pens an...
themadent.com
Holy Cathedral Hosts Wisconsin Inaugural Interfaith Service for Governor Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Rodriguez
Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez joined faith leaders from across the community on Thursday, Dec. 29 for an Inaugural Interfaith Service. The 2023 Wisconsin Inaugural Interfaith Service included leaders from different faith traditions helping to remind everyone that we are all members of one human family and we share a common mission in creating a more inclusive Wisconsin.
wisfarmer.com
Gov. Evers champions state's cranberry, cherry producers
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers penned a letter to Robert Califf, Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding his agency's proposed update to the definition of the term "healthy" and the impact this could have on Wisconsin's cranberry and tart cherry producers. Evers wrote that the proposed definition...
These Wisconsin State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for 17 of 32 seats in the Wisconsin State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 20-12 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 14 of 17 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
wxpr.org
Pelican River Forest in limbo after lawmaker anonymously objects to funding
In November of 2021, Clint Miller walked along a leaf-covered logging road through the Pelican River Forest. He’s the Central Midwest Regional Director for the Conservation Fund, a national organization dedicated to buying land with the goal of conserving it for forest management and recreation. At that time, the group had recently closed the deal to purchase the property.
wizmnews.com
Murphy on Wisconsin’s $6.6 billion surplus, Trump 2024, lying to get elected and EVs
La Crosse Talk PM “political blowhard,” Adam Murphy, joined Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program
Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers inauguration, Milwaukee kids gala offers 'unique' experience
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' second inauguration ceremony will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Madison – but there was an early celebration Saturday. A gala at Fiserv Forum focused on people who can't even vote yet – the crowd's sights set well beyond 2023. "This is...
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
marijuanamoment.net
Top Wisconsin GOP Lawmaker Warns Governor That Putting Full Marijuana Legalization In Budget Could Tank Medical Cannabis
A top Wisconsin Republican lawmaker says the governor risks jeopardizing a chance to pass bipartisan legislation allowing medical cannabis if he follows though with a pledge to put broader legalization of marijuana for recreational use in his upcoming budget proposal. While Gov. Tony Evers (D) has said that enacting a...
travelawaits.com
11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces
People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
CBS 58
Wisconsinites can sell more than baked goods from home, judge rules
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Madison judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can now sell a wide range of homemade goods without a commercial license or certified kitchen. The recent ruling marks the second victory for three Wisconsin women farmers who have been fighting for years to be able to sell non-hazardous food items from home.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Mayo Doctor Takes Control Of All Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. He knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
wpr.org
'It landed in the checking account': Wisconsin farm economist, lender say 2022 was a good year for ag
Even after a year of record high inflation, economic forecasts show 2022 was a good year to be farming. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service estimated that national net farm income will reach $160.5 billion for the year. That’s 13.8 percent higher than in 2021 and roughly 50 percent higher than the 20-year average, according to ag economist Paul Mitchell.
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Comments / 14