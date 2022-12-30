Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Finally the Giants Can Say ‘Playoffs’ Again
It’s been an interesting couple of days in East Rutherford. It started with the end of the Giants’ workweek, on Friday, and how first-year coach Brian Daboll chose to address his players. It was with a question: Does everyone know what’s going to happen if we win?
Albany Herald
Giants Clinch Playoff Spot, Deserve Credit for Brian Daboll Hire
After clinching their first playoff berth in seven years Sunday, the Giants dumped sports drink all over the man who deserves to win the NFL Coach of the Year award. No one has done more with less than Brian Daboll in 2022. No one hired in these last few cycles has toiled on the unappreciated rungs of the coaching ladder for as long before being pegged as a guru or a genius worthy of a serious look.
Albany Herald
MMQB Week 17: Giants Say Playoffs, Brock Purdy Wins Again
Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 17, plus more from our staff.
Comments / 0