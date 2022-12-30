Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter evicted prior to Christmas holiday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Diane Holivay, who we spoke to last month, was heading to court to fight for time and her home and ask for some type of agreement with the property manager, McClanahan Real Estate and Property Development. But after her Dec. 23 court hearing, she...
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
KFVS12
Mercy Health-Lourdes introduces its first baby of 2023
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky hospital introduced its first baby of 2023. Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born at 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. According to the hospital, Deacon weighed 7 pounds, 8...
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
KFVS12
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
KFVS12
Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim...
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to early morning fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – At 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire on S. Pacific Street, per a departmental Facebook post. Ladder 1 can be seen making ventilation access to remove the smoke from the house. This incident was quickly contained...
KFVS12
Benton man arrested for Scott City assault
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged after an assault was reported yesterday in Scott City, Mo. On December 29, around 7:45 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
KFVS12
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
KFVS12
Crash closes Route 3 in Union County, drivers diverted
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews are responding to a crash on Route 3 south in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office stated that Route 3 south is closed from the intersection of Route 3 and 146. Traffic is being diverted through Refuge Road. Drivers are otherwise advised...
Missouri State Highway Patrol records first fatal crash of 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – A Benton, Missouri, man has become the year’s first recorded traffic fatality on the state’s highways. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, on Highway 77 and Country Road 352 in Scott County. Investigators claim a...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman struck and killed on Lone Oak Road
A Paducah woman was struck and killed after reportedly stepping into traffic on Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. Paducah Police said that 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah apparently stepped into the path of a pickup just before 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the truck, 67-year-old Stephen Dew of Boaz, told police Snow stepped in front of his truck and he was unable to stop.
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
kbsi23.com
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
westkentuckystar.com
Semi tanker overturns on US 62 west of Paducah
A semi tanker truck overturned Friday morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker was carrying a load of fuel that had to be offloaded before the semi could be uprighted and removed. There were lane closures while the cleanup took place. That was a...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Buildings across 8 states would crumble in earthquake
The New Madrid earthquake zone threatens at least 8 states in the Central and Eastern U.S. According to experts, it won’t take a large event to cause catastrophic damage. “Given the nature of vulnerability and the age of the structures here, the age of the buildings themselves, and the lack of science design, as the result of not really understanding that we had a seismic threat until the late 70s,” James Wilkinson said. Wilkinson is the executive director for the Central United States Earthquake Consortium.
semoball.com
No. 1-ranked New Madrid entering league play with misleading record, improving star
There is an adage about “Numbers don’t lie,” however, in the case of the New Madrid County Central boy’s basketball squad, yes, factually, the Eagles have lost two of their last three games, but definitely not, is this an indication that New Madrid is struggling in any way.
Comments / 0