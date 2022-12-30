Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'This made us all unemployable': Trump White House aides respond to January 6 in angry text exchange
A text exchange between Ivanka Trump's chief of staff Julie Radford and White House aide Hope Hicks reveals their anger over then-President Donald Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, hurting them professionally, according to newly released documents collected by the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection. "In one...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kinzinger: I 'fear for the future of this country' if Trump isn't charged over Jan. 6
Outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Sunday he fears for the future of the country if former President Donald Trump isn't charged with a crime related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, though he believes the Justice Department will "do the right thing." "If this is...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Facebook considering whether to allow Trump to return, decision expected in 'coming weeks'
Facebook's parent company Meta is considering whether to allow former President Donald Trump back on to its platforms and is due to announce its decision in the coming weeks, a company spokesperson told CNN on Monday. The decision, likely to be one of the most consequential in the company's history,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How Josh Shapiro rode his record as Pennsylvania attorney general to the governor's mansion
Josh Shapiro had a massive spending advantage and a weak Republican opponent, but the incoming Pennsylvania governor thinks Democrats should still take note of how he made voters see his fight-for-the-little-guy speeches as more than just talk -- and racked up the party's biggest margin in any swing-state race of 2022.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inside McCarthy's struggle to lock down the House speakership
Time is running out for Kevin McCarthy. Four days before the House speaker vote, when his critics were still noncommittal about their support for his speakership bid, even after the California Republican had offered a number of key concessions -- including making it easier to oust the sitting speaker -- he attempted to give them the hard sell.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
McCarthy commits to key concession in call with frustrated lawmakers but it's no guarantee he'll win speakership
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy outlined some of the concessions that he has agreed to in his campaign for speaker on a Sunday evening conference call -- including making it easier to topple the speaker, according to multiple GOP sources on the call. But McCarthy could not say whether he would have the votes for the speakership, even after giving in to some of the right's most hardline demands.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Highlights from the latest release of January 6 transcripts
The House January 6 committee on Sunday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new release is part of a steady stream of transcript drops from the House select committee in recent days, complementing the release of its sweeping 845-page report. The latest transcript drop comes as the panel...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
January 6 committee warns White House it can't ensure identity of anonymous witnesses will remain protected
The House January 6 committee has warned President Joe Biden's White House that it cannot ensure that the identity of personnel who cooperated with its probe on the condition of anonymity will remain protected once the panel dissolves on Tuesday. The select committee had agreed it "would do its utmost...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Roberts calls for judicial security in year-end report while avoiding mention of ethics reform or abortion draft leak
Chief Justice John Roberts urged continued vigilance for the safety of judges and justices in an annual report published Saturday, after a tumultuous year at the US Supreme Court. "A judicial system cannot and should not live in fear," Roberts wrote. While drawing attention to judicial security, however, the chief...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Meet the history-makers of the 118th Congress
The 118th Congress, being sworn in Tuesday, will eclipse several records set by the outgoing Congress. It features a record-setting number of women, 149 -- expanding female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Overall, women of color will also break a record for their representation this year, with 58 serving, and within the House alone, there will be a record number of both Latinas and Black women.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures. The passage of several of those measures will lead to new state laws this year. And Americans in 2023 will also feel the impact of several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that was enacted over the summer.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Have you heard I was 83?': Hoyer on stepping back from House leadership
The top three House Democrats who are stepping back from their leadership spots did not coordinate on their decisions to do so, outgoing Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Sunday, adding that "the timing was right." "Have you heard I was 83?" Hoyer quipped about his age in an interview with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP dilemma: If not McCarthy, then who?
As House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has struggled to lock down the votes to become speaker, his top deputy has kept his head down. Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 in the House GOP leadership, has made clear he supports McCarthy, and GOP sources say he has rejected pleas by hardliners to mount a challenge to the California Republican -- all while taking steps to avoid being seen as plotting McCarthy's demise.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Wes Moore reflects on historic election as Maryland's first Black governor
Wes Moore, the incoming governor of Maryland, reflected Sunday on the historic nature of his election as the state's first Black chief executive. "It is remarkable," the Democrat said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" with Dana Bash, who pointed out that Maryland will also have a Black attorney general, treasurer and state House speaker. "I'm proud of the history that I'm going to make in this race of being the state's first Black governor."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How Barbara Walters helped Americans understand their presidents
Over the course of a half-century interviewing American presidents, Barbara Walters interviewed the most powerful men in the world about their regrets, their mothers, their marriages -- even their sleeping arrangements with their wives. "Double bed," Jimmy Carter told the newswoman in 1976. "Always have." Perhaps like no one else...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A pregnant mom crossed the Rio Grande decades ago to give her unborn child a better life. Now her daughter is becoming a member of Congress
Delia Ramirez walks toward the microphone determined to make her message heard. "It is time -- it is past time that we deliver on the promise that we have made to our Dreamers," she says. On a crisp morning in early December, Ramirez is standing steps away from the US...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New Year's pay boost: These states are raising their minimum wage
The current period of high inflation that has significantly impacted the US economy will also influence a New Year's tradition: The annual state minimum wage increases. By January 1, hourly minimum wages in 23 states will rise as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour or to account for cost-of-living changes. The increases account for more than $5 billion in pay boosts for an estimated 8.4 million workers, the Economic Policy Institute estimates.
Comments / 0