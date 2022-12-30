ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

After two years of COVID limitations, 'New Year's Rockin' Eve''s Ryan Seacrest predicts Times Square will be "packed"

By Andrea Dresdale
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pqna_0jyhHu7U00

Saturday night on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Ryan and his co-host, Liza Koshy, will be in New York's Times Square counting down to midnight. In 2020, COVID-19 kept Times Square empty, and in 2021, the Omicron variant meant strict limits on attendance. But this year, Seacrest predicts Times Square will be "packed."

"We're hoping there will be a normal or larger-than-normal crowd because we haven't had that ... ability in the last couple of years," he told ABC Audio on Thursday. "There is, potentially, a little rain, but I think we'll see those pens full and the streets packed."

Koshy predicted the same, saying, "Just on our way to this interview today, it was packed."

Aside from the crowd and the performers, Seacrest and Koshy will be laser-focused on the task at hand.

"There's a lot of trust, I think, instilled in us to make sure that we time 10 to zero on time," Seacrest explained, adding, "People probably have us on in the background ... but once it gets to be 11:45, it's time for us to make sure we can deliver a new year."

And once the ball drops? Seacrest said his late mentor Dick Clark told him the right thing to do is to let "the visuals narrate how big of a deal Times Square is."

Seacrest noted, "Dick used to say, 'Once you say "Happy New Year," just be quiet. Just let the story be told by what you see.'"

At midnight, it's time for the traditional New Year's kiss. Koshy will smooch her mom, while Seacrest laughed, "I'll kiss my girlfriend and probably her father. He's a really, really good guy and I have to jump high to reach him ... the guy's tall!"

After that comes dinner. Seacrest used to have a huge meal before the grueling broadcast, but said he's learned, "It's better to eat at 1:30 in the morning."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Ryan Seacrest wants to Rock Times Square next ‘Rockin’ Eve’

Ryan Seacrest thinks his “Rockin’ Eve” needs a Rock.  The host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” has a dream wingman for future festivities. “The Rock, Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne Johnson in Times Square would be the greatest because it’s packed and people would pay attention to him,” Seacrest told The Post at ABC Studios on Thursday. “So pass it on, ‘Post.’” To ring in 2023, Seacrest is paired with actress and producer Liza Koshy. “He’s gonna take my job next year,” she said of Johnson, laughing. The duo explained how they begin to prepare for the ball drop and the five-hour show surrounding it...
Deadline

Ryan Seacrest Supports CNN Cutting Back On New Year’s Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen’s “Losers” Diss

Ryan Seacrest, who was dissed by an inebriated Andy Cohen on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show last year, supports the network’s decision to cut back on on-camera drinking during its coverage of the last night of the year. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.” Clips of the alcohol-fueled CNN co-hosts Cohen and Anderson Cooper went viral during last year’s broadcast. “There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious...
HollywoodLife

Ciara Looks Out Of This World In Silver Jumpsuit Performing On New Years Eve 2023 With Ryan Seacrest

After five consecutive years co-hosting New Year’s Eve festivities from Los Angeles, Ciara returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the 2023 show from Disneyland! Yes, the superstar, multi platinum-selling artist will be the first host ever to ring in the new year from Mickey’s playground — and did she look incredible while doing it in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

Ellen DeGeneres Looks Downcast & Depressed In First Sighting Since Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Passing

Ellen DeGeneres was seen looking devastated over the weekend in the wake of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s tragic passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.Ellen was spotted with her wife, Portia de Rossi, on Friday while visiting the couple’s Santa Barbara home – marking the first time the former Ellen host has been seen since her beloved former DJ took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday, December 13.Although the 64-year-old comedian and TV host tried her best to put on a confident front following Boss’s tragic passing, pictures obtained exclusively by Daily Mail show that Ellen was still reeling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
HOUSTON, TX
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan

While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stock Up At The Grocery Store In Miami After He Files For Divorce: Photos

After they were spotted making their way through an Atlanta airport, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach seemed to arrive at their final destination: a grocery store in Miami, Florida. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, T.J., 45, and Amy, 49, went shopping for supplies at a Publix after arriving in Miami on Monday (Dec. 26). The two picked up what appeared to be the essentials for the New Year’s Eve weekend, including a case of Stella Artois, a dozen eggs, and more supplies. The two loaded their groceries into the back of a truck before driving off.
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

‘Today Show’ Host Al Roker Reveals Major New Health Update

Today Show host Al Roker shared details this morning about his terrifying battle with blood clots that kept him in a hospital for a month. The iconic weatherman visited the series remotely from his Manhattan home on Dec. 12. While on air, he thanked his co-hosts for visiting him while he stayed at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and he shared that he’s been surrounded by family.
MANHATTAN, NY
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton ‘Clutched Her Pearls’ After This Comment From Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus will be helping millions of fans ring in the new year tomorrow while co-hosting NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, and they’re still smoothing out the fashion and wardrobe details ahead of their big night. But one of Cyrus’ big ideas is definitely off the table. She will not be dying her hair for the event.
OK! Magazine

'Happy To Be Here!': Wendy Williams Glows As She Debuts New Merchandise & Teases Podcast Return — See Photos!

Wendy Williams is looking refreshed and better than ever for the holidays! On Saturday, December 24, The Wendy Williams Show alum took to Instagram to tease her highly anticipated podcast "The Wendy Experience" while showing off her new merchandise line featuring her infamous taglines. "Tis the season for the winter, don't forget to catch your favorite Wendy experience merchandise, I am just happy to be here and just happy to be here," a glowing Williams said in the video to her loyal followers. PERMANENT FINANCIAL GUARDIAN SABRINA MORRISSEY TAKES CONTROL OF WENDY WILLIAMS' ESTATE, CUTS OFF EX-HUSBAND KEVIN HUNTER &...
Popculture

Longtime 'Today' Show Member Announces Exit

Studio 1A is undergoing a bit of a shakeup as a Today show member exits the long-running NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far. Cacciato's...
TheConversationAU

The spectacle of anonymity: how the mask became a way for celebrities to control their image

Celebrity has always existed in one form or another. Across history, the likeness of kings, queens and nobility, deities, popes, and saints have been the subject of countless works of art. Painted portraits, carvings in walls, verses in songs and stanzas in poems stand as testament to our enduring fascination with the human face. Some faces, such as that belonging to Helen of Troy, were so famous they are claimed, as English poet and playwright Christopher Marlowe wrote, to have “launched a thousand ships”. Modern history has delivered new faces, and face fashions, for us to admire or despise. Movie...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy