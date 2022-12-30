Read full article on original website
First Night Tri-Cities rings in the New Year for the 6th year at GESA Carousel of Dreams
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The New Year is here. First Night Tri-Cities returned for the 6th year in a row at the GESA Carousel of Dreams. Everything from carousel rides, face painting, clowns, and live music. Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Captain America were seen walking around brightening up children's faces. The...
An Open Letter to Kennewick’s Senske’s Holiday Light Display
For 20 years, Senske Services has been putting on its holiday light show in Kennewick. Over 500,000 Christmas lights dance merrily to the music each night through the holiday season and the display is free for all to view at Quay Street and delights Tri-Citians and out-of-town visitors annually. I...
First Night Tri-Cities rings in the new year Saturday evening
Kennewick Wash. — The New Year kicks off in just a few short hours, in Kennewick, the celebration at first night tri-cities is in full swing. Right now at the GESA Carousel of Dreams, there is inflatables, games, face-painting, virtual reality simulators, live performances, of course, rides on the carousel, and even a fireworks show to close of the night at 9 PM.
How stores like Richland's Adventures Underground sell toys and games to adults
RICHLAND, Wash- Who are toys for? A question that, maybe in the past, was easily answered. With companies like Lego selling sets of shows like Friends and The Office, or McDonald's trying to market adult Happy Meals, the answer is toys are for anyone that will pay for them. According...
Ben-Franklin Transit looking for bus drivers all through the town
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Looking for a new career in the New Year?. Ben-Franklin Transit is holding a walk-in hiring event for drivers on Saturday, January 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interviews and functional assessments will be held on-the-spot at the hiring event at the Three Rivers Transit Center at 7109 W. Okanogan Place in Kennewick.
“Makes it really hard to keep your door open,” Umatilla flower shop concerned over online floral gifting brands duping customers
UMATILLA, Wash. — It’s a family affair inside this downtown Umatilla flower shop. A mother and her two daughters carefully craft arrangements for customers near and far. “The flower company for us here was actually a name that we reused from our grandma who had a flower shop in Chehalis, Washington and when we restarted a flower shop we threw...
Popular brewery opens new waterfront location + Construction starts on 5th Graze
The brewery’s new location is just feet away from Howard Amon Park.
Local firefighter fighting a different battle and needs the community's help
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Captain Raymond Newton of Benton County Fire District 4 is in his 23rd year as one of the captains at the fire station. Captain Newton has made a career out of helping the people in our community and now he needs the community's help. Kidney Transplant...
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
Over $1 billion in Tri-Cities construction in 2022. What’s coming next?
New housing, beef jerky plant, aquatics center and more.
Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars
KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
Influx of Huskies overwhelming Tri-Cities rescues and shelters
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just before Christmas, a box of six, 13-week-old Husky mix puppies was found abandoned on the front steps of Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco. Director of Hope 4 Huskies, Christina Rader, took them in. “They did come down with kennel cough, coccidia – the stuff that can kind of happen, so we’re trying to get them well...
First Monday Weather Forecast of 2023!!!!
Daytime temps not climbing too much from the morning for Tri-Cities, Hermiston and Pendleton. Morning temps will be right at or below freezing with the dense fog still working its way out of the region primarily the east slopes of the Cascades and the foothills of the Blues in northeast Oregon.
Young man killed in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Richland
It was the 19th homicide of 2022 in Benton County.
Suspected outbreak of bird flu in Walla Walla County area
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday it is investigating a suspected outbreak of bird flu in the area. According to information from the health department, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife sent biologists to an area where a large number of sick or dead waterfowl were found. Samples were sent...
Richland PD investigates a car vs pedestrian crash on Columbia Park Trail
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police officers are investigating a pedestrian vs car crash on the 1600 block of Columbia Park Trail. The driver of the car has been arrested for a possible DUI. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. The street will...
Walla Walla confirms its first flu death of the 2022-2023 season
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday a person has died of the flu in Walla Walla County. County health officials said the person was over the age of 65 and had a positive case of the flu. It is not known if the person was vaccinated. The health department said the last...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 29, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
State officials test Walla Walla waterfowl for potential bird flu outbreak
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is investigating the possibility of an avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl around Walla Walla, according to a press release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (WWCDCH). Biologists are testing samples from recently reported sick or dead waterfowl.
BNSF train derails New Year’s Day in downtown Kennewick
The cars were in the middle of the train.
