Kennewick Wash. — The New Year kicks off in just a few short hours, in Kennewick, the celebration at first night tri-cities is in full swing. Right now at the GESA Carousel of Dreams, there is inflatables, games, face-painting, virtual reality simulators, live performances, of course, rides on the carousel, and even a fireworks show to close of the night at 9 PM.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO