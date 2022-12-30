ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

KEPR

First Night Tri-Cities rings in the new year Saturday evening

Kennewick Wash. — The New Year kicks off in just a few short hours, in Kennewick, the celebration at first night tri-cities is in full swing. Right now at the GESA Carousel of Dreams, there is inflatables, games, face-painting, virtual reality simulators, live performances, of course, rides on the carousel, and even a fireworks show to close of the night at 9 PM.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ben-Franklin Transit looking for bus drivers all through the town

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Looking for a new career in the New Year?. Ben-Franklin Transit is holding a walk-in hiring event for drivers on Saturday, January 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interviews and functional assessments will be held on-the-spot at the hiring event at the Three Rivers Transit Center at 7109 W. Okanogan Place in Kennewick.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“Makes it really hard to keep your door open,” Umatilla flower shop concerned over online floral gifting brands duping customers

UMATILLA, Wash. — It’s a family affair inside this downtown Umatilla flower shop. A mother and her two daughters carefully craft arrangements for customers near and far. “The flower company for us here was actually a name that we reused from our grandma who had a flower shop in Chehalis, Washington and when we restarted a flower shop we threw...
UMATILLA, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars

KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First Monday Weather Forecast of 2023!!!!

Daytime temps not climbing too much from the morning for Tri-Cities, Hermiston and Pendleton. Morning temps will be right at or below freezing with the dense fog still working its way out of the region primarily the east slopes of the Cascades and the foothills of the Blues in northeast Oregon.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

State officials test Walla Walla waterfowl for potential bird flu outbreak

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is investigating the possibility of an avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl around Walla Walla, according to a press release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (WWCDCH). Biologists are testing samples from recently reported sick or dead waterfowl.
WALLA WALLA, WA

