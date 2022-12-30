Read full article on original website
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl Classic
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl Contenders
Book Review: Almost There by Farrah Rochon Brings Lots of Spooky Vibes to New Orleans!
The History of Mardi Gras in New Orleans
New Year's Eve in America:Places to Countdown to 2022
WDSU
Severe weather risk Tuesday for the New Orleans area
NEW ORLEANS — A cold front will bring the risk of severe weather to Southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi Tuesday. Most of the Northshore, most of south Mississippi, and parts of the River parishes are under a Level 3 out of 5 threat level, also called "enhanced." The rest of the area is under a Level 2 "slight" risk. This is why we've issued aWEATHER ALERT DAY for Tuesday.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure
Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
NOLA.com
Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade
The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Jan. 3
A Xavier University professor and cellist, organized a “Coats for Kids” event that distributed more than 100 coats on Dec. 21 to New Orleans children. Ko, Xavier University President Reynold Verret and representatives from the Urban League held the coat distribution at Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics & Science School. Each year, Ko hosts a fundraising concert for the “Coats for Kids” drive, which was held in November at Gallier Hall and featured members of the Ellis Marsalis Quartet, the Faubourg Quartet, tango dancers, an African dance group and other entertainers.
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
NOLA.com
The Knights of Sparta Mardi Gras season krewe has a new name. Here's why.
A small name change for the Knights of Sparta symbolizes a big change in the character for the New Orleans Mardi Gras season krewe. What had been an all-male club not long ago is now a majority-female organization; hence the change from the masculine Knights of Sparta parade to the Spartan Society.
NOLA.com
Work on traffic choke point in Covington will soon become more visible
It may not look like it to passersby, but work is indeed underway on a long-awaited remedy to one of St. Tammany Parish’s most notorious traffic choke points: the two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. A state project valued at about $30 million...
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt
The New Orleans City Council, following the footsteps of other local governments in Cook County, Illinois, and Toledo, Ohio, passed a last-minute line item in early December to the city’s 2023 budget: a $1.3 million expenditure that is earmarked to be used to erase more than $100 million in medical debt for city residents. The […] The post New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.
Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
Heavy fog causes multiple crashes on I-10, first responder dead
A crash on I-10 early Sunday morning claimed the life of first responder, 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning.
NOLA.com
Edwin Lombard, longtime Orleans clerk and appeals court judge, retires after 49 years
Edwin Lombard was a 12-year-old boy growing up in Algiers when he got the nickname “Pokey.”. It was 1959, and Lombard was a young pal of Blaine Kern, the parade-maker with a float den by the Black playground in Algiers. Lombard attended All Saints School, where Kern was putting on the spring festival.
EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient
NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
NOLA.com
Abita Springs moving closer to a proposed master plan
Charrette is a French word often used to describe a multiday brainstorming session between civic planners and local stakeholders with an eye toward creating a conceptual layout to guide the future growth and development of a town or community. And for the people of Abita Springs, who are struggling with...
Brothers charged in Belize nightclub shooting death of vacationing LSU student
Two brothers have been charged in the Belize nightclub shooting death of a New Orleans woman over the New Year's holiday weekend.
fox8live.com
New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
NOLA.com
Italian deli Francolini’s is coming Uptown, and its sandwiches are rolling now
Tara Francolini, a New Orleans restaurant business veteran, saw a niche in the local market. It was part of her own cravings for the Italian sandwiches she grew up eating in New Jersey and the northeast. She also knew one key factor could be a deal breaker. “It’s the bread,”...
NOLA.com
This Baltimore neighborhood staged a comeback. Can New Orleans East learn from its example?
The neat brick rowhouses of Eastern Avenue are home today to restaurants serving Mexican mojarra frita, Salvadorian tamal pizque, and almost any other Latin American dish imaginable. There are bustling thrift stores and coffee shops, and an old theater turned arts center that lures artists and patrons from around the...
