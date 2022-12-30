ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDSU

Severe weather risk Tuesday for the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS — A cold front will bring the risk of severe weather to Southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi Tuesday. Most of the Northshore, most of south Mississippi, and parts of the River parishes are under a Level 3 out of 5 threat level, also called "enhanced." The rest of the area is under a Level 2 "slight" risk. This is why we've issued aWEATHER ALERT DAY for Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure

Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade

The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Jan. 3

A Xavier University professor and cellist, organized a “Coats for Kids” event that distributed more than 100 coats on Dec. 21 to New Orleans children. Ko, Xavier University President Reynold Verret and representatives from the Urban League held the coat distribution at Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics & Science School. Each year, Ko hosts a fundraising concert for the “Coats for Kids” drive, which was held in November at Gallier Hall and featured members of the Ellis Marsalis Quartet, the Faubourg Quartet, tango dancers, an African dance group and other entertainers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt

The New Orleans City Council, following the footsteps of other local governments in Cook County, Illinois, and Toledo, Ohio, passed a last-minute line item in early December to the city’s 2023 budget: a $1.3 million expenditure that is earmarked to be used to erase more than $100 million in medical debt for city residents. The […] The post New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient

NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Abita Springs moving closer to a proposed master plan

Charrette is a French word often used to describe a multiday brainstorming session between civic planners and local stakeholders with an eye toward creating a conceptual layout to guide the future growth and development of a town or community. And for the people of Abita Springs, who are struggling with...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

